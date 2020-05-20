Bono: le 60 canzoni che mi hanno salvato la vita!

20 Maggio 2020
Bono ha da poco compiuto 60 anni (è nato il 10 maggio 1960) e ha voluto segnare la ricorrenza rivelando le 60 canzoni che hanno profondamente influenzato la sua vita. Di più: «che mi hanno salvato la vita», come ha dichiarato pubblicando la lunga lista sul sito ufficiale degli U2.
Si tratta, come afferma Bono, di «Quei brani senza i quali non avrei potuto vivere, quelli che mi hanno portato dove sono oggi, da 0 a 60, che mi hanno fatto superare graffi, problemi, da quelli seri a quelli meno e che mi hanno portato gioia, soprattutto gioia... Voglio ringraziare gli artisti e tutti coloro che li hanno aiutati nella realizzazione. Loro hanno fatto lo stesso anche per me».
La lista è ricca di sorprese. Si va da Elvis Presley, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie e Patti Smith a Lady GaGa, Madonna e Adele.
Ecco tutte le canzoni ricordate da Bono:
1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero - Miserere
2. Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The UK
3. Kanye West - Black Skinhead
4. Billie Eilish - Everything I Wnted
5. David Bowie - Life On Mars?
6. The Beatles - I Want To Hold Your Hand
7. Ramones - Swallow My Pride
8. The Clash - Safe European Home
9. Public Enemy - Fight The Power
10. Patti Smith - People Have the Power
11. John Lennon - Mother
12. The Rolling Stones - Ruby Tuesday
13. Elton John - Daniel
14. Andrea Bocelli- Con Te Partirò
15. Elvis Presley - Heartbreak Hotel
16. Johnny Cash - Hurt
17. This Mortal Coil - Song To The Siren
18. Kraftwerk - Neon Lights
19. The Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song
20. Prince - When Doves Cry
21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers - Get Lucky
22. Madonna - Ray Of Light
23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys - Empire State Of Mind
24. Talking Heads - Love Goes to Building On Fire
25. Lou Reed - Satellite Of Love
26. The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony
27. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
28. New Order - True Faith
29. R.E.M. - Nightswimming
30. Adele - Chasing Pavements
31. Arcade Fire - Wake Up
32. Pixies - Monkey Gone to Heaven
33. Oasis - Live Forever
34. Iggy Pop - Lust For Life
35. Gavin Friday - Angel
36. Massive Attack - Safe From Harm
37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 - XXX
38. Bob Marley & The Walers - Redemption Song
39. Echo and the Bunnymen - Rescue
40. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
41. Pearl Jam - Jeremy
42. Bob Dylan - Most Of The Time
43. Beyoncé feat Kendrick Lamar - Freedom
44. Depeche Mode - Walking In My Shoes
45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Into My Arms
46. Simon & Garfunkel - The Sounds Of Silence
47. Coldplay - Clocks
48. INXS - Never Tear Us Apart
49. New Radicals - You Get What You Give
50. Angélique Kidjo - Agolo
51. Lady Gaga - Born This Way
52. Frank Sinatra & Bono - Under My Skin
53. David Bowie - Heroes
54. Simple Minds - New Gold Dream
55. Sinéad O'Connor - You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart
56. Van Morrison - A Sense Of Wonder
57. Bruce Springsteen - There Goes My Miracle
58. Daniel Lanois - The Maker
59. Peter Frampton - Show Me The Way
60. Bee Gees - Immortality -Demo Version
