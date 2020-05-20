Bono: le 60 canzoni che mi hanno salvato la vita!

Bono ha da poco compiuto 60 anni (è nato il 10 maggio 1960) e ha voluto segnare la ricorrenza rivelando le 60 canzoni che hanno profondamente influenzato la sua vita. Di più: «che mi hanno salvato la vita», come ha dichiarato pubblicando la lunga lista sul sito ufficiale degli U2.

Si tratta, come afferma Bono, di «Quei brani senza i quali non avrei potuto vivere, quelli che mi hanno portato dove sono oggi, da 0 a 60, che mi hanno fatto superare graffi, problemi, da quelli seri a quelli meno e che mi hanno portato gioia, soprattutto gioia... Voglio ringraziare gli artisti e tutti coloro che li hanno aiutati nella realizzazione. Loro hanno fatto lo stesso anche per me».

La lista è ricca di sorprese. Si va da Elvis Presley, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie e Patti Smith a Lady GaGa, Madonna e Adele.

Ecco tutte le canzoni ricordate da Bono:

1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero - Miserere

2. Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The UK

3. Kanye West - Black Skinhead

4. Billie Eilish - Everything I Wnted

5. David Bowie - Life On Mars?

6. The Beatles - I Want To Hold Your Hand

7. Ramones - Swallow My Pride

8. The Clash - Safe European Home

9. Public Enemy - Fight The Power

10. Patti Smith - People Have the Power

11. John Lennon - Mother

12. The Rolling Stones - Ruby Tuesday

13. Elton John - Daniel

14. Andrea Bocelli- Con Te Partirò

15. Elvis Presley - Heartbreak Hotel

16. Johnny Cash - Hurt

17. This Mortal Coil - Song To The Siren

18. Kraftwerk - Neon Lights

19. The Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song

20. Prince - When Doves Cry

21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers - Get Lucky

22. Madonna - Ray Of Light

23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys - Empire State Of Mind

24. Talking Heads - Love Goes to Building On Fire

25. Lou Reed - Satellite Of Love

26. The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony

27. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

28. New Order - True Faith

29. R.E.M. - Nightswimming

30. Adele - Chasing Pavements

31. Arcade Fire - Wake Up

32. Pixies - Monkey Gone to Heaven

33. Oasis - Live Forever

34. Iggy Pop - Lust For Life

35. Gavin Friday - Angel

36. Massive Attack - Safe From Harm

37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 - XXX

38. Bob Marley & The Walers - Redemption Song

39. Echo and the Bunnymen - Rescue

40. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

41. Pearl Jam - Jeremy

42. Bob Dylan - Most Of The Time

43. Beyoncé feat Kendrick Lamar - Freedom

44. Depeche Mode - Walking In My Shoes

45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Into My Arms

46. Simon & Garfunkel - The Sounds Of Silence

47. Coldplay - Clocks

48. INXS - Never Tear Us Apart

49. New Radicals - You Get What You Give

50. Angélique Kidjo - Agolo

51. Lady Gaga - Born This Way

52. Frank Sinatra & Bono - Under My Skin

53. David Bowie - Heroes

54. Simple Minds - New Gold Dream

55. Sinéad O'Connor - You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart

56. Van Morrison - A Sense Of Wonder

57. Bruce Springsteen - There Goes My Miracle

58. Daniel Lanois - The Maker

59. Peter Frampton - Show Me The Way

60. Bee Gees - Immortality -Demo Version