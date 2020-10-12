Nel segno di Schumacher: il figlio del grande campione consegna il casco del padre a Lewis Hamilton

12 Ottobre 2020
Lewis Hamilton ha vinto il 91° Gran Premio di Formula Uno sul circuito del Nurburgring, mettendo quasi al sicuro il settimo titolo Mondiale ed eguagliando il record di vittorie che che fu dell’indimenticato campione Michael Schumacher.
Wow… 91 wins Feeling really humbled and honoured to be mentioned in the same likeness as a driver like Michael. What happened today is beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. I have nothing but pure admiration for Michael and always looked up to him as one of the greatest. I can’t express how grateful I am to all the fans, and to my amazing team for being with me on this journey. Your support really has really kept me going. I'm just a link in this chain, we win and we lose together. This is for us. #91
Per suggellare il prestigioso traguardo gli è stato fatto un regalo speciale: il casco dell’ex campione tedesco portato sul podio proprio da Mick, il figlio di Shumi.
I remember watching @michaelschumacher as a kid, winning all those races and I was just dreaming of being there myself. It shows dreams really can come true. A big, big thank you to @mickschumacher, this was truly a surreal moment. One that i’ll remember forever. #91 . : @motorsport.images
Il pilota inglese, oltre a mettere sulla pista tutta la sua bravura, ha anche saputo approfittare degli errori degli avversari, prendendo il comando della gara, fino alla vittoria.
Per me è un gradissimo onore. Ringrazio Mick e la sua famiglia per il bellissimo gesto. Lo ho apprezzato molto e un po' mi ha lasciato senza parole. Sono cresciuto con il mito di Schumi… ricordo quando giocavo con Michael nei videogiochi. Non pensavo di poterlo avvicinare o eguagliare… me ne sono accorto tornando in pit lane. Se oggi sono arrivato a questo punto lo devo molto alla mia scuderia e a tutti i nostri collaboratori”, ha commentato Hamilton nel dopo gara.
