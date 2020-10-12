Nel segno di Schumacher: il figlio del grande campione consegna il casco del padre a Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton eguaglia il record di vittorie del grande Schumacher. E riceve in dono il casco del campione, dalle mani del figlio Mick. Le foto sono emozionanti

Hamilton eguaglia il record di Schumacher con 91 vittorie e riceve il casco dell'ex campione

Lewis Hamilton ha vinto il 91° Gran Premio di Formula Uno sul circuito del Nurburgring, mettendo quasi al sicuro il settimo titolo Mondiale ed eguagliando il record di vittorie che che fu dell’indimenticato campione Michael Schumacher. 

Per suggellare il prestigioso traguardo gli è stato fatto un regalo speciale: il casco dell’ex campione tedesco portato sul podio proprio da Mick, il figlio di Shumi.

Il pilota inglese, oltre a mettere sulla pista tutta la sua bravura, ha anche saputo approfittare degli errori degli avversari, prendendo il comando della gara, fino alla vittoria.

Per me è un gradissimo onore. Ringrazio Mick e la sua famiglia per il bellissimo gesto. Lo ho apprezzato molto e un po' mi ha lasciato senza parole. Sono cresciuto con il mito di Schumi… ricordo quando giocavo con Michael nei videogiochi. Non pensavo di poterlo avvicinare o eguagliare… me ne sono accorto tornando in pit lane. Se oggi sono arrivato a questo punto lo devo molto alla mia scuderia e a tutti i nostri collaboratori”, ha commentato Hamilton nel dopo gara.

(Foto Getty Images)

