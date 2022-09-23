26 settembre 2003: scompare Robert Palmer

23 Settembre 2022
Il 26 settembre 2003 scompare a Parigi Robert Allen Palmer. L'artista era nato in Gran Bretagna il19 gennaio 1949. Cantante, compositore e produttore, mixava in modo sofisticato soul, funk, jazz, rock, pop, reggae e blues.
Palmer ha suonato sia con i Power Station che da solista. Ha vinto 2 Grammy Award (Best Male Rock Vocal Performance) e un MTV Video Music Award.
Tra le sue hit più amate, "Johnny and Mary"
(Foto Getty Images)
Foto
Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te
Disponibile su
RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293