26 settembre 2003: scompare Robert Palmer

L'artista era noto per la hit "Johnny and Mary"

26 settembre 2003: scompare Robert Palmer

 Il 26 settembre 2003 scompare a Parigi Robert Allen Palmer. L'artista era nato in Gran Bretagna il19 gennaio 1949. Cantante, compositore e produttore, mixava in modo sofisticato soul, funk, jazz, rock, pop, reggae e blues. 

Palmer ha suonato sia con i Power Station che da solista. Ha vinto 2 Grammy Award (Best Male Rock Vocal Performance) e un MTV Video Music Award. 

Tra le sue hit più amate, "Johnny and Mary"

(Foto Getty Images)

