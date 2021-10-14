Elton John da record con Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)!

Elton John può festeggiare un nuovo record grazie al suo ultimo singolo, "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)", in cui duetta con Dua Lipa.

La canzone, che anticipa l'album di collaborazioni "The Lockdown Sessions", è infatti una hit mondiale e in Gran Bretagna è entrata nella classifica delle dieci canzoni più vendute. Grazie a questo ingresso in top ten, Elton batte così celebrità musicali come Elvis Presley, Cher, Cliff Richard, Michael Jackson e David Bowie.

Elton John infatti può adesso vantare una sua canzone nella top ten britannica in ben sei differenti decadi: il suo primo brano a conquistare le classifiche era stato "Your Song" nel 1971.

Per la precisione, ecco tutte le hit dell'artista decade per decade e la posizione raggiunta in classifica (tra parentesi)

Anni Settanta:

Your Song (4), Rocket Man (2), Crocodile Rock (5), Daniel (4), Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting (7), Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (6), Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (10), Pinball Wizard (7), Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (1), Song For A Guy (4)

Anni Ottanta:

Blue Eyes (8), I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues (5), I’m Still Standing (4), Sad Songs (Say So Much) (7), Passengers (5), Nikita (3), Candle In The Wind (Live) (5)

Anni Novanta:

Sacrifice/Healing Hands (1), Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (1), The One (10), True Love (2), Don’t Go Breaking My Heart ft. RuPaul (7), Live Like Horses ft. Luciano Pavarotti (9), Candle In The Wind 97/Something About The Way You Look Tonight (1), Written In The Stars ft. Leanne Rimes (10).

Anni Duemila

I Want Love (9), Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word ft. Blue (1), Are You Ready For Love (1) Ghetto Gospel ft. 2Pac (1), Electricity (4), Tiny Dancer (Hold Me Closer) ft. Ironik, Chipmunk (3)



Anni Dieci del Duemila

Step Into Christmas (8)

Anni Venti del Duemila

Cold Heat (Pnau Remix) ft. Dua Lipa (2)

