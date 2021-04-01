Dua Lipa e Celeste: pieno di nomination ai Brit Award

01 Aprile 2021
Sono Dua Lipa e Celeste a dominare le nomination per i prossimi Brit Awards, in programma l'11 maggio alla O2 Arena di Londra.
Dua Lipa è infatti candidata come Miglior Artista Femminile, Miglior Singolo, Album dell'Anno. Anche per Celeste le nomination sono tre, nelle categorie Miglior Artista Femminile, Artista Emergente e Album dell'Anno. E anche Arlo Parks conquista le candidature al titolo di Miglior Artista Femminile, Artista Emergente e Album dell'Anno. Vedremo chi la spunterà. Intanto sono già state confermate le esibizioni di Dua Lipa e Griff.
Ecco tutte le candidature:
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
British Single
220 Kid & Gracey – ‘Don’t Need Love’
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – ‘Rain’
Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’
Harry Styles – ‘Watermelon Sugar’
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – ‘Ain’t It Different’
Joel Corry ft MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’
Nathan Dawe ft KSI – ‘Lighter’
Regard & Raye – ‘Secrets’
Simba ft DTG – ‘Rover’
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – ‘Don’t Rush’
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weekend
Mastercard Album Of The Year
Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’
Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’
Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’
J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’
Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure’
