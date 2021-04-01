Dua Lipa e Celeste: pieno di nomination ai Brit Award

Sono Dua Lipa e Celeste a dominare le nomination per i prossimi Brit Awards, in programma l'11 maggio alla O2 Arena di Londra.

Dua Lipa è infatti candidata come Miglior Artista Femminile, Miglior Singolo, Album dell'Anno. Anche per Celeste le nomination sono tre, nelle categorie Miglior Artista Femminile, Artista Emergente e Album dell'Anno. E anche Arlo Parks conquista le candidature al titolo di Miglior Artista Femminile, Artista Emergente e Album dell'Anno. Vedremo chi la spunterà. Intanto sono già state confermate le esibizioni di Dua Lipa e Griff.

Ecco tutte le candidature:

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Single

220 Kid & Gracey – ‘Don’t Need Love’

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – ‘Rain’

Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’

Harry Styles – ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – ‘Ain’t It Different’

Joel Corry ft MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – ‘Lighter’

Regard & Raye – ‘Secrets’

Simba ft DTG – ‘Rover’

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – ‘Don’t Rush’

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weekend

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’

Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’

Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’

J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’

Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure’