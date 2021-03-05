Bruce Springsteen pubblica la cover omaggio a David Bowie

05 Marzo 2021
Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato un nuovo album dal vivo. Il disco fa parte delle sue "Live Series", ovvero i brani che prima si trovavano nei "Bootleg ufficiali" dell'artista.
La nuova raccolta è stata intitolata "Under the covers vol. 2" e come appunto indica il nome comprende numerose versioni di brani di celebri artisti, che il Boss ha re-interpretato nel lungo periodo tra il 1975 e il 2016.
Ben 15 sono le canzoni della tracklist, che comprende cover d'eccezione come quella di "Highway 61" di Bob Dylan e quella di "Rebel Rebel" di David Bowie, che Springsteen suonò al Consol Energy Center di Pittsburgh il 16 gennaio del 2016, come commosso omaggio al Duca Bianco, scomparso appena pochi giorni prima.
Ecco il video di quella esibizione:
Questa la tracklist completa dell'album:
Mountain of Love - Live at the Tower Theater, Upper Darby, PA - 12/31/1975
Goin' Back - Live at the Roxy, West Hollywood, CA - 10/18/1975
Rave On - Live at The Roxy, West Hollywood, CA - 07/07/1978
Stay (with Jackson Browne) - Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY - 09/21/1979
Who'll Stop the Rain - Live at Wembley Arena, London, UK - 06/05/1981
Drift Away - Live at Brendan Byrne Arena, East Rutherford, NJ - 08/20/1984
Love Me Tender - Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - 03/28/1988
Lonely Teardrops - Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY - 05/23/1988
Highway 61 Revisited (with Jackson Browne & Bonnie Raitt) - Live at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA - 11/16/1990
It's Been A Long Time - Live at Brendan Byrne Arena, East Rutherford, NJ - 06/24/1993
Then She Kissed Me - Live at the Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO - 08/23/2008
Royals - Live at Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ - 03/01/2014
Clampdown - Live at Consol Energy Center, Pittsburgh, PA - 04/22/2014
Rebel Rebel - Live at Consol Energy Center, Pittsburgh, PA - 01/16/2016
Take It Easy - Live at the United Center, Chicago, IL - 01/19/2016
