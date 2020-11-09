Barbra Streisand festeggia l'elezione di Biden in modo straordinario

Le elezioni presidenziali negli Stati Uniti, con il conteggio dei voti tra Donald Trump e Joe Biden, ha tenuto col fiato sospeso per giorni il mondo. E adesso che è Joe Biden il 46° Presidente degli Stati Uniti sono tante le celebrità che festeggiano l'attesa vittoria.

Il messaggio più entusiasmante è quello di Barbra Streisand, che pubblica sulla sua pagina Instagram una sua travolgente esibizione live in cui esegue, manco a dirlo, "Happy Days Are Here Again" (tornano i giorni felici).

Anche per Madonna è un "Happy Day": a cantarlo, sulla sua pagina Instagram, è il coro di "Sister Act". Con tanto di didascalie irresistibili.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram #bidenharris2020 #ohhappyday #sisteract Un post condiviso da Madonna (@madonna) in data: 8 Nov 2020 alle ore 1:02 PST

Jennifer Lawrence invece non resiste alla gioia e così com'è, in pigiama, si lancia in una serie di capriole lungo la strada.

Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty pic.twitter.com/qvSEVip0Mh — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) November 7, 2020

E' in tuta una festosa Melanie Griffith.

Naturalmente ai post di giubilo non potevano mancare quelli di di Lady GaGa, che si è impegnata attivamente per l'elezione di Joe Biden e ha pianto alla notizia ufficiale della vittoria.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) in data: 7 Nov 2020 alle ore 8:47 PST

Salma Hayek si è addirittura vestita da statua della Libertà.

Jennifer Lopez ha scelto per festeggiare un balletto di gioia.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram #SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!! Un post condiviso da Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) in data: 7 Nov 2020 alle ore 9:07 PST

Entusiasmo anche per John Legend, che si era esibito in favore di Biden.

(Foto Getty Images)