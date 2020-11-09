Barbra Streisand festeggia l'elezione di Biden in modo straordinario

Barbra Streisand è felice per i risultati delle presidenziali negli Stati Uniti. E non è sola: da Jennifer Lawrence a Lady GaGa, ecco l'entusiasmo incontenibile delle celebrità

Le elezioni presidenziali negli Stati Uniti, con il conteggio dei voti tra Donald Trump e Joe Biden, ha tenuto col fiato sospeso per giorni il mondo. E adesso che è Joe Biden il 46° Presidente degli Stati Uniti sono tante le celebrità che festeggiano l'attesa vittoria.

Il messaggio più entusiasmante è quello di Barbra Streisand, che pubblica sulla sua pagina Instagram una sua travolgente esibizione live in cui esegue, manco a dirlo, "Happy Days Are Here Again" (tornano i giorni felici).

Congratulations to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and our beloved country. Honesty and integrity won out! Happy days are indeed HERE AGAIN!

Anche per Madonna è un "Happy Day": a cantarlo, sulla sua pagina Instagram, è il coro di "Sister Act". Con tanto di didascalie irresistibili.

#bidenharris2020 #ohhappyday #sisteract

Jennifer Lawrence invece non resiste alla gioia e così com'è, in pigiama, si lancia in una serie di capriole lungo la strada.

E' in tuta una festosa Melanie Griffith.

Naturalmente ai post di giubilo non potevano mancare quelli di di Lady GaGa, che si è impegnata attivamente per l'elezione di Joe Biden e ha pianto alla notizia ufficiale della vittoria.

Salma Hayek si è addirittura vestita da statua della Libertà.

The time has come to liberate ourselves from division. Ha llegado la hora de liberarnos de lo que nos divide. @joebiden @kamalaharris

Jennifer Lopez ha scelto per festeggiare un balletto di gioia.

#SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!!

Entusiasmo anche per John Legend, che si era esibito in favore di Biden.

(Foto Getty Images)

