Barbra Streisand festeggia l'elezione di Biden in modo straordinario

09 Novembre 2020
Le elezioni presidenziali negli Stati Uniti, con il conteggio dei voti tra Donald Trump e Joe Biden, ha tenuto col fiato sospeso per giorni il mondo. E adesso che è Joe Biden il 46° Presidente degli Stati Uniti sono tante le celebrità che festeggiano l'attesa vittoria.
Il messaggio più entusiasmante è quello di Barbra Streisand, che pubblica sulla sua pagina Instagram una sua travolgente esibizione live in cui esegue, manco a dirlo, "Happy Days Are Here Again" (tornano i giorni felici).
Congratulations to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and our beloved country. Honesty and integrity won out! Happy days are indeed HERE AGAIN!
Anche per Madonna è un "Happy Day": a cantarlo, sulla sua pagina Instagram, è il coro di "Sister Act". Con tanto di didascalie irresistibili.
Jennifer Lawrence invece non resiste alla gioia e così com'è, in pigiama, si lancia in una serie di capriole lungo la strada.
Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty pic.twitter.com/qvSEVip0Mh— Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) November 7, 2020
E' in tuta una festosa Melanie Griffith.
On this glorious LA day, this magnificent American day, my friend @jeffleatham brought me some flowers!! Because today is a new chapter. We have Biden/Harris now. We can breathe again, we can smile readily and naturally while remembering to social distance. ( we are not wearing masks in this pic, but were before and after) God Bless America! Ps.... swipe to see my excellent flowers
Naturalmente ai post di giubilo non potevano mancare quelli di di Lady GaGa, che si è impegnata attivamente per l'elezione di Joe Biden e ha pianto alla notizia ufficiale della vittoria.
@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA ❤️
Salma Hayek si è addirittura vestita da statua della Libertà.
The time has come to liberate ourselves from division. Ha llegado la hora de liberarnos de lo que nos divide. @joebiden @kamalaharris
Jennifer Lopez ha scelto per festeggiare un balletto di gioia.
#SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!!
Entusiasmo anche per John Legend, che si era esibito in favore di Biden.
(Foto Getty Images)
