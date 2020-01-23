Mozzafiato e lussuosissimi: vi facciamo vedere i 10 nuovissimi hotel che apriranno nel 2020

Nel parco di Versailles, con vista sull'aurora boreale o nella più suggestiva campagna umbra: ecco gli hotel de luxe in arrivo nel 2020

I 10 hotel più lussuosi del 2020 in giro per il mondo

Il settore alberghiero a sette stelle non conosce crisi. Sono ben 10 gli hotel extra luxury che verranno inaugurati quest'anno nel mondo. In Europa, Asia e America con un occhio di riguardo all'Italia, vediamo quali sono le mete da sogno di questo 2020. Quando si tratta di vivere delle luxury experience, il mercato degli hotel sa offrire delle vere perle. Soprattutto per quanto riguarda i comfort delle suite, gli optional nei servizi e le leccornie dei ristoranti per i palati più sopraffini.

New York, Aman

Tra le mete più ambite di questo 2020 di cui si sentirà molto parlare, c'è di sicuro l'Aman Resort che dopo Tokyo, sbarca anche a New York, tra la Fifth Avenue e la 57esima strada. L'Aman New York offre 85 camere di lusso, all'interno del neoclassico Crown Building, un capolavoro di Beaux Arts.

Parigi, Bulgari Hotel

Se dico Bulgari, dico lusso. Su Avenue George V, nel cosiddetto triangolo d’oro, cioè una delle aree più esclusive di Parigi, nascerà questo hotel di 76 camere, la maggior parte delle quali suite, e una gamma completa di servizi di lusso.

Harads, Svezia, Arctic Bath

Da febbraio 2020 potrai godere dell'aurora boreale all’Arctic Bath, un hotel-spa progettato come un'isola nel letto del fiume Lule. Durante i mesi più caldi, il centro benessere galleggerà sull'acqua mentre d’inverno si congelerà tra le forme del ghiaccio.

Versailles, Francia, Le Grand Contrôle

Un hotel da veri Re.Composto da 14 suite con vista sull’Orangerie, sarà all’interno del Château de Versailles. Uno spettacolo per gli occhi ma anche per i servizi che offrirà alla esigente clientela.

Portonovi, Montenegro, One&Only Resorts

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

A refreshing new destination, where mountains meet riviera. One&Only Portonovi - Coming soon. #OOnlyHere

Un post condiviso da One&Only Resorts (@ooresorts) in data:

Davanti all'Adriatico, ha140 camere, ville e residenze private e ben sei piscine. Il prezzo? Anche 7.000 euro a notte.

Catskill Mountains, Stati Uniti, Urban Cowboy Lodge

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

So excited to start sharing more about what we have been up to in the Catskill Mountains! We are rounding the corner and getting ready for our soft opening very shortly, so Stay Tuned for updates as we launch our third location: URBAN COWBOY LODGE! Only 2.5 hours from NYC, the Lodge is Nestled on the side of a mountain inside of the Catskills Forest Preserve. The property is a 68-acre wilderness retreat sitting on the Esopus Creek, overlooking miles of mountain terrain, and offering easy-access to hiking trails, ski mountains, and fly fishing. The historic Lodge dates back to the 1890s, and includes five multiple log structures, a freestanding cabin, and a standalone chalet – all surrounding the main lodge that houses a cocktail bar and holistic restaurant offering fresh and local produce. With an emphasis on elemental experiences, each guest room offers a private outdoor deck and many feature fireplaces and in-room soaking tubs. Design @lyonporter Paper @printsburgh Shot by @benfitchettphoto #catskills #cabinlife #cabin #lodge #adirondacks

Un post condiviso da Urban Cowboy (@urbancowboyhotels) in data:

Un ranch che si è trasformato in hotel extra lusso. Tra le montagne, l'hotel è un rifugio selvaggio di 68 acri situato sull'Esopus Creek, in una proprietà storica del 1890.

San José del Cabo, Messico, Zadun

Vista incantevole sull'oceano, sospesi tra mare e cielo. L'hotel fa parte del Riserve Ritz-Carlton ed è una vera perla incastonata nei Caraibi.

Chicago, Stati Uniti, Nobu

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Looking up and finding beauty. #NobuChicago

Un post condiviso da Nobu Chicago (@nobuchicago) in data:

Stile giapponese e stile moderno si confondono in questo hotel con 115 camere e suite, nel quartiere molto chic di West Loop.

Tokyo, Four Season Hotel

Lusso fa rima con Four Season, pietra miliare degli hotel di lusso. Apre a Tokyo in vista delle Olimpiadi di quest’anno. Si trova a Otemachi, di fronte al Palazzo Imperiale e occupa gli ultimi sei piani di un grattacielo di 39. Vista mozzafiato.

Castello di Reschio, Umbria

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

An aspect of one of the Grand Suites on the first floor of the Hotel Castello di Reschio opening in June of this year. Take a look at the delights of the whole Reschio Estate, and indeed our new Hotel - and decide which room is the one for you. Link in the bio . #reschio_estate #hotelcastellodireschio . reschio.com . . . . . #from1050to2020 #amillenniuminthemaking #reschio #castellodireschio #luxuryhotel #umbria #toscana #tuscany #italy #italylikealocal #somewhereiwouldlovetogo #somewheremagazine #cntraveler #italytraveller #experienceitaly #italiandream #italianholiday #italytravel #tuscanroadtrip #italytraveletips #visittuscany #visitumbria #robbreport #thecoolhunter #reschio_design #bbforreschio

Un post condiviso da R E S C H I O - Estate & Hotel (@reschio) in data:

Finalmente in Italia, tra Toscana e Umbria in una tenuta del 1050 immerse nel verde dei vigneti e degli uliveti, api e un'azienda agricola biologica. Per chi ama la natura, è come stare nel paradiso terrestre. 

Foto

altre

Video

altri

Webradio

RMC VIP Lounge
 
RMC Hits
 
RMC Italia
 
Monte Carlo Nights Story
 
RMC Great Artists
 
RMC Love Songs
 
RMC BUDDHA-BAR Monte Carlo / Radio
 
RMC 80
 
RMC 90
 
Radio Monte Carlo Disco Funk
 
Romantic Rock
 
RMC Cool
 
RMC New Classics
 
Radio Monte Carlo Voyage Voyage
 
RMC Marine
 
Radio Monte Carlo Acoustic
 
RMC Lady
 
RMC Next
 
RMC Party
 
GYM RADIO
 
RUNNING RADIO
 
RMC Duets
 
Amor Latino
 
rmc
 
Music Star Jovanotti
 
Music Star Tiziano Ferro
 
Music Star Zucchero
 
Music Star Coldplay
 
Music Star Pino Daniele
 
Music Star Giorgia
 
Mina: Ieri Oggi e Domani
 
Radio Bau & Co
 

Webradio

altre webradio

Eventi

altri eventi

Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te

RMC-Button-download-app-1565599293392-1567412566010 Scarica l'app

Disponibile su

RMC-Button-download-ios-1565599780899-1567412619510
RMC-Button-download-android-1565599928534-1567412670644

RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO
P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00

Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293