Mozzafiato e lussuosissimi: vi facciamo vedere i 10 nuovissimi hotel che apriranno nel 2020

23 Gennaio 2020
Il settore alberghiero a sette stelle non conosce crisi. Sono ben 10 gli hotel extra luxury che verranno inaugurati quest'anno nel mondo. In Europa, Asia e America con un occhio di riguardo all'Italia, vediamo quali sono le mete da sogno di questo 2020. Quando si tratta di vivere delle luxury experience, il mercato degli hotel sa offrire delle vere perle. Soprattutto per quanto riguarda i comfort delle suite, gli optional nei servizi e le leccornie dei ristoranti per i palati più sopraffini.
New York, Aman
Tra le mete più ambite di questo 2020 di cui si sentirà molto parlare, c'è di sicuro l'Aman Resort che dopo Tokyo, sbarca anche a New York, tra la Fifth Avenue e la 57esima strada. L'Aman New York offre 85 camere di lusso, all'interno del neoclassico Crown Building, un capolavoro di Beaux Arts.
Parigi, Bulgari Hotel
Bvlgari Hotels and Resorts is proud to announce the agreement for a new hotel in #Paris , Avenue George V, scheduled to open in 2020. #bulgarihotels #BvlgariHotelParis #newopening pic.twitter.com/CbqwXtyizN— Bulgari Hotels (@bulgarihotels) 9 marzo 2018
Se dico Bulgari, dico lusso. Su Avenue George V, nel cosiddetto triangolo d’oro, cioè una delle aree più esclusive di Parigi, nascerà questo hotel di 76 camere, la maggior parte delle quali suite, e una gamma completa di servizi di lusso.
Harads, Svezia, Arctic Bath
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Welcome to Arctic Bath Hotel, Harads, Sweden. We open in January 2020. ❄️ Photographer Anders Blomqvist. . . . #arcticbathhotel #arcticbath #arcticbath_sweden #sweden #swedishlapland #design #architecture #designhotel #floatinghotel #designhotel #newhotel #travel #love #instatravel
Da febbraio 2020 potrai godere dell'aurora boreale all’Arctic Bath, un hotel-spa progettato come un'isola nel letto del fiume Lule. Durante i mesi più caldi, il centro benessere galleggerà sull'acqua mentre d’inverno si congelerà tra le forme del ghiaccio.
Versailles, Francia, Le Grand Contrôle
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
A world first experience, in the heart of one of the most beautiful place of History. Airelles presents Le Grand Contrôle, at The Château de Versailles. @airelleschateaudeversailles Grand Opening Spring 2020 #legrandcontrole #airelleschateaudeversailles #versailles
Un hotel da veri Re.Composto da 14 suite con vista sull’Orangerie, sarà all’interno del Château de Versailles. Uno spettacolo per gli occhi ma anche per i servizi che offrirà alla esigente clientela.
Portonovi, Montenegro, One&Only Resorts
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
A refreshing new destination, where mountains meet riviera. One&Only Portonovi - Coming soon. #OOnlyHere
Davanti all'Adriatico, ha140 camere, ville e residenze private e ben sei piscine. Il prezzo? Anche 7.000 euro a notte.
Catskill Mountains, Stati Uniti, Urban Cowboy Lodge
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
So excited to start sharing more about what we have been up to in the Catskill Mountains! We are rounding the corner and getting ready for our soft opening very shortly, so Stay Tuned for updates as we launch our third location: URBAN COWBOY LODGE! Only 2.5 hours from NYC, the Lodge is Nestled on the side of a mountain inside of the Catskills Forest Preserve. The property is a 68-acre wilderness retreat sitting on the Esopus Creek, overlooking miles of mountain terrain, and offering easy-access to hiking trails, ski mountains, and fly fishing. The historic Lodge dates back to the 1890s, and includes five multiple log structures, a freestanding cabin, and a standalone chalet – all surrounding the main lodge that houses a cocktail bar and holistic restaurant offering fresh and local produce. With an emphasis on elemental experiences, each guest room offers a private outdoor deck and many feature fireplaces and in-room soaking tubs. Design @lyonporter Paper @printsburgh Shot by @benfitchettphoto #catskills #cabinlife #cabin #lodge #adirondacks
Un ranch che si è trasformato in hotel extra lusso. Tra le montagne, l'hotel è un rifugio selvaggio di 68 acri situato sull'Esopus Creek, in una proprietà storica del 1890.
San José del Cabo, Messico, Zadun
As the fourth reserve, Zadún brings together Los Cabos’ local warmth, its vibrant history, and the natural splendor of Baja. pic.twitter.com/rS8olxcrCo— The Ritz-Carlton (@RitzCarlton) 17 gennaio 2020
Vista incantevole sull'oceano, sospesi tra mare e cielo. L'hotel fa parte del Riserve Ritz-Carlton ed è una vera perla incastonata nei Caraibi.
Chicago, Stati Uniti, Nobu
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Stile giapponese e stile moderno si confondono in questo hotel con 115 camere e suite, nel quartiere molto chic di West Loop.
Tokyo, Four Season Hotel
Discover an intimate hideaway at @FSKyoto, where the 800-year-old Shakusui-en pond garden sets the scene for a tranquil afternoon. : yummi.sweet25 #FourSeasons #Kyoto pic.twitter.com/zijz5NNuZ2— Four Seasons Hotels (@FourSeasons) 8 gennaio 2020
Lusso fa rima con Four Season, pietra miliare degli hotel di lusso. Apre a Tokyo in vista delle Olimpiadi di quest’anno. Si trova a Otemachi, di fronte al Palazzo Imperiale e occupa gli ultimi sei piani di un grattacielo di 39. Vista mozzafiato.
Castello di Reschio, Umbria
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
An aspect of one of the Grand Suites on the first floor of the Hotel Castello di Reschio opening in June of this year. Take a look at the delights of the whole Reschio Estate, and indeed our new Hotel - and decide which room is the one for you. Link in the bio . #reschio_estate #hotelcastellodireschio . reschio.com . . . . . #from1050to2020 #amillenniuminthemaking #reschio #castellodireschio #luxuryhotel #umbria #toscana #tuscany #italy #italylikealocal #somewhereiwouldlovetogo #somewheremagazine #cntraveler #italytraveller #experienceitaly #italiandream #italianholiday #italytravel #tuscanroadtrip #italytraveletips #visittuscany #visitumbria #robbreport #thecoolhunter #reschio_design #bbforreschio
Finalmente in Italia, tra Toscana e Umbria in una tenuta del 1050 immerse nel verde dei vigneti e degli uliveti, api e un'azienda agricola biologica. Per chi ama la natura, è come stare nel paradiso terrestre.
