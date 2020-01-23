Mozzafiato e lussuosissimi: vi facciamo vedere i 10 nuovissimi hotel che apriranno nel 2020

Il settore alberghiero a sette stelle non conosce crisi. Sono ben 10 gli hotel extra luxury che verranno inaugurati quest'anno nel mondo. In Europa, Asia e America con un occhio di riguardo all'Italia, vediamo quali sono le mete da sogno di questo 2020. Quando si tratta di vivere delle luxury experience, il mercato degli hotel sa offrire delle vere perle. Soprattutto per quanto riguarda i comfort delle suite, gli optional nei servizi e le leccornie dei ristoranti per i palati più sopraffini.

New York, Aman

Tra le mete più ambite di questo 2020 di cui si sentirà molto parlare, c'è di sicuro l'Aman Resort che dopo Tokyo, sbarca anche a New York, tra la Fifth Avenue e la 57esima strada. L'Aman New York offre 85 camere di lusso, all'interno del neoclassico Crown Building, un capolavoro di Beaux Arts.

Parigi, Bulgari Hotel

Bvlgari Hotels and Resorts is proud to announce the agreement for a new hotel in #Paris , Avenue George V, scheduled to open in 2020. #bulgarihotels #BvlgariHotelParis #newopening pic.twitter.com/CbqwXtyizN — Bulgari Hotels (@bulgarihotels) 9 marzo 2018

Se dico Bulgari, dico lusso. Su Avenue George V, nel cosiddetto triangolo d’oro, cioè una delle aree più esclusive di Parigi, nascerà questo hotel di 76 camere, la maggior parte delle quali suite, e una gamma completa di servizi di lusso.

Harads, Svezia, Arctic Bath

Da febbraio 2020 potrai godere dell'aurora boreale all’Arctic Bath, un hotel-spa progettato come un'isola nel letto del fiume Lule. Durante i mesi più caldi, il centro benessere galleggerà sull'acqua mentre d’inverno si congelerà tra le forme del ghiaccio.

Versailles, Francia, Le Grand Contrôle

Un hotel da veri Re.Composto da 14 suite con vista sull’Orangerie, sarà all’interno del Château de Versailles. Uno spettacolo per gli occhi ma anche per i servizi che offrirà alla esigente clientela.

Portonovi, Montenegro, One&Only Resorts

Davanti all'Adriatico, ha140 camere, ville e residenze private e ben sei piscine. Il prezzo? Anche 7.000 euro a notte.

Catskill Mountains, Stati Uniti, Urban Cowboy Lodge

Un ranch che si è trasformato in hotel extra lusso. Tra le montagne, l'hotel è un rifugio selvaggio di 68 acri situato sull'Esopus Creek, in una proprietà storica del 1890.

San José del Cabo, Messico, Zadun

As the fourth reserve, Zadún brings together Los Cabos’ local warmth, its vibrant history, and the natural splendor of Baja. pic.twitter.com/rS8olxcrCo — The Ritz-Carlton (@RitzCarlton) 17 gennaio 2020

Vista incantevole sull'oceano, sospesi tra mare e cielo. L'hotel fa parte del Riserve Ritz-Carlton ed è una vera perla incastonata nei Caraibi.

Chicago, Stati Uniti, Nobu

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Looking up and finding beauty. #NobuChicago Un post condiviso da Nobu Chicago (@nobuchicago) in data: 18 Lug 2019 alle ore 12:00 PDT

Stile giapponese e stile moderno si confondono in questo hotel con 115 camere e suite, nel quartiere molto chic di West Loop.

Tokyo, Four Season Hotel

Discover an intimate hideaway at @FSKyoto, where the 800-year-old Shakusui-en pond garden sets the scene for a tranquil afternoon. : yummi.sweet25 #FourSeasons #Kyoto pic.twitter.com/zijz5NNuZ2 — Four Seasons Hotels (@FourSeasons) 8 gennaio 2020

Lusso fa rima con Four Season, pietra miliare degli hotel di lusso. Apre a Tokyo in vista delle Olimpiadi di quest’anno. Si trova a Otemachi, di fronte al Palazzo Imperiale e occupa gli ultimi sei piani di un grattacielo di 39. Vista mozzafiato.

Castello di Reschio, Umbria

Finalmente in Italia, tra Toscana e Umbria in una tenuta del 1050 immerse nel verde dei vigneti e degli uliveti, api e un'azienda agricola biologica. Per chi ama la natura, è come stare nel paradiso terrestre.