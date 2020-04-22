Regina Elisabetta: il regalo più bello per il suo compleanno è pura emozione E' stata Kate Middleton a fare il più bel regalo alla Regina Elisabetta per i suoi 94 anni. Un dono nient'affatto costoso, ma ricco di affetto e tenerezza infinita. Che davvero non hanno prezzo... E c'è un regalo anche per tutti noi! Scopritelo

22 Aprile 2020