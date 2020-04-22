Regina Elisabetta: il regalo più bello per il suo compleanno è pura emozione

22 Aprile 2020
La Regina Elisabetta ha compiuto il 21 aprile 94 ruggenti anni. E' stato un compleanno anomalo, diverso dai soliti: in isolamento a Windsor, lontana dalla famiglia.
Ma un dono le avrà davvero regalato il sorriso. Un dono che non costa nulla, ma che davvero non ha prezzo. E' il video pubblicato dagli account social di Buckingham Palace. Creato si sussurra grazie alla collaborazione tra Kate Middleton e il Royal Collection Trust. Nel video la Sovrana è giovanissima e gioca, canta e balla con la madre e la sorellina Margaret. la corona è ancora lontana.
Le immagini sono accompagnate da queste parole: «Capo del Commonwealth, delle Forze Armate. Capo di stato di 16 Paesi e il monarca più longevo della storia inglese. Moglie, madre, nonna e bisnonna. Buon compleanno, Sua Maestà».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday. In this private footage from the @royalcollectiontrust, we see The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) playing with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret. Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty! To those of you also celebrating your birthdays today at home, with or without your loved ones - we send you many happy returns. Visit our highlight to learn more about The Queen’s childhood.
E il Principe Filippo? Ha "donato" alla Regina sua moglie i suoi due valletti, visto che gli assistenti personali della Sovrana hanno contratto il virus e sono in isolamento.
Ma anche la Regina ha fatto un dono a tutti noi: le ricette golosissime dei suoi speciali pasticcini di compleanno. Eccole.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs. If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #RoyalBakes? Remember to share your creations with us! Ingredients for the cake sponges - (serves approximately 15) 15g vinegar 300ml milk 50ml vegetable oil 60g butter (melted and cool) 2 eggs 5ml of vanilla essence 250g of self-raising flour 75 of cocoa powder 300g caster sugar 10g bicarbonate of soda 100g white chocolate chips cupcake cases Ingredients for the buttercream topping: 90g of high percentage dark chocolate 100g butter 125g icing sugar Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream: Royal icing available pre made in shops Add food colouring to create different colours Cake sponge method: -Preheat the oven to 150 C -Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl -Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar -Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little -Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps -Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit) -Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray -Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases -Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch -Leave to cool Buttercream icing method: -Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy -Add in the warm melted chocolate -If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice) Royal icing method: -If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks -Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape We hope you enjoy! #RoyalBakes
(foto Getty Images)
