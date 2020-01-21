Kate Middleton si riprende la scena!

Mentre il Principe Harry prendeva un volo per tornare in Canada e raggiungere Meghan e il piccolo Archie, il Principe William e sua moglie Kate Middleton sostituivano la Regina Elisabetta a Buckingham Palace.

L'evento a cui erano presenti i duchi di Cambridge era l'UK-Africa Investment Summit: sarebbe stato perfetto per Meghan Markle e il Principe Harry, visto il loro profondo legame con l'Africa. Ma ormai i Duchi del Sussex non ci sono più (per gli impegni ufficiali) e la Regina ne ha preso atto (seppure con tristezza).

Accanto ai Duchi di Cambridge il Principe Edoardo, figlio minore della Regina Elisabetta II, e sua moglie Sophie del Wessex. Qualcuno dice che siano loro i nuovi Fab Four della Royal Family, dopo l'allontanamento volontario di Harry e Meghan.

William e Kate, anche in questa occasione, sono stati assolutamente impeccabili. La duchessa, elegantissima in un abito rosso scintillante (per cui si è guadagnata l'etichetta di Sparkly Queen), si è mostrata più complice che mai con suo marito.

Il discorso di William è sembrato più "caldo" del solito, quasi intimo quando ha rivelato: «Solo in Kenya potevo inginocchiarmi e chiedere a Kate di sposarmi (…). L’Africa è stato uno dei primi luoghi dove mio padre ha portato me e mio fratello, dopo la morte di mamma».

Così, nonostante le difficoltà della famiglia, Kate Middleton e William continuano a fare il loro dovere da futuri sovrani.

(Credits photo: Getty)