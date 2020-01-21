Kate Middleton si riprende la scena!

21 Gennaio 2020
Mentre il Principe Harry prendeva un volo per tornare in Canada e raggiungere Meghan e il piccolo Archie, il Principe William e sua moglie Kate Middleton sostituivano la Regina Elisabetta a Buckingham Palace.
L'evento a cui erano presenti i duchi di Cambridge era l'UK-Africa Investment Summit: sarebbe stato perfetto per Meghan Markle e il Principe Harry, visto il loro profondo legame con l'Africa. Ma ormai i Duchi del Sussex non ci sono più (per gli impegni ufficiali) e la Regina ne ha preso atto (seppure con tristezza).
Accanto ai Duchi di Cambridge il Principe Edoardo, figlio minore della Regina Elisabetta II, e sua moglie Sophie del Wessex. Qualcuno dice che siano loro i nuovi Fab Four della Royal Family, dopo l'allontanamento volontario di Harry e Meghan.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark today’s UK-Africa Investment Summit. At the reception The Duke spoke of his love of Africa, saying: • “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. • It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. • And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.” • Today’s Summit brought together Heads of State and Government and senior representatives from African countries, key multilateral agencies and high-profile UK and African businesses to demonstrate the strength of the relationship between the UK and Africa. Earlier in the day The Duke held audiences with President @nakufoaddo of Ghana and President @PaulKagame of Rwanda at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess were joined at this evening's reception by The Princess Royal and The Earl and Countess of Wessex. The Countess was also celebrating her birthday today — Happy Birthday! Take a look at our Story to see more from behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace. Photos by Kensington Palace. #InvestinAfrica
William e Kate, anche in questa occasione, sono stati assolutamente impeccabili. La duchessa, elegantissima in un abito rosso scintillante (per cui si è guadagnata l'etichetta di Sparkly Queen), si è mostrata più complice che mai con suo marito.
Il discorso di William è sembrato più "caldo" del solito, quasi intimo quando ha rivelato: «Solo in Kenya potevo inginocchiarmi e chiedere a Kate di sposarmi (…). L’Africa è stato uno dei primi luoghi dove mio padre ha portato me e mio fratello, dopo la morte di mamma».
Così, nonostante le difficoltà della famiglia, Kate Middleton e William continuano a fare il loro dovere da futuri sovrani.
