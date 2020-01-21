Kate Middleton si riprende la scena!

Kate in rosso scintillante e il Principe William fanno da padroni di casa a Buckingham Palace. Ed Harry? E' in volo da Meghan...

Kate e William padroni di casa a Buckingham Palace mentre Harry vola in Canada da Meghan

Mentre il Principe Harry prendeva un volo per tornare in Canada e raggiungere Meghan e il piccolo Archie, il Principe William e sua moglie Kate Middleton sostituivano la Regina ElisabettaBuckingham Palace.

L'evento a cui erano presenti i duchi di Cambridge era l'UK-Africa Investment Summit: sarebbe stato perfetto per Meghan Markle e il Principe Harry, visto il loro profondo legame con l'Africa. Ma ormai i Duchi del Sussex non ci sono più (per gli impegni ufficiali) e la Regina ne ha preso atto (seppure con tristezza).

Accanto ai Duchi di Cambridge il Principe Edoardo, figlio minore della Regina Elisabetta II, e sua moglie Sophie del Wessex. Qualcuno dice che siano loro i nuovi Fab Four della Royal Family, dopo l'allontanamento volontario di Harry e Meghan.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark today’s UK-Africa Investment Summit. At the reception The Duke spoke of his love of Africa, saying: • “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. • It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. • And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.” • Today’s Summit brought together Heads of State and Government and senior representatives from African countries, key multilateral agencies and high-profile UK and African businesses to demonstrate the strength of the relationship between the UK and Africa. Earlier in the day The Duke held audiences with President @nakufoaddo of Ghana and President @PaulKagame of Rwanda at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess were joined at this evening's reception by The Princess Royal and The Earl and Countess of Wessex. The Countess was also celebrating her birthday today — Happy Birthday! Take a look at our Story to see more from behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace. Photos by Kensington Palace. #InvestinAfrica

Un post condiviso da Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) in data:

William e Kate, anche in questa occasione, sono stati assolutamente impeccabili. La duchessa, elegantissima in un abito rosso scintillante (per cui si è guadagnata l'etichetta di Sparkly Queen), si è mostrata più complice che mai con suo marito. 

Il discorso di William è sembrato più "caldo" del solito, quasi intimo quando ha rivelato: «Solo in Kenya potevo inginocchiarmi e chiedere a Kate di sposarmi (…). L’Africa è stato uno dei primi luoghi dove mio padre ha portato me e mio fratello, dopo la morte di mamma».

Così, nonostante le difficoltà della famiglia, Kate Middleton e William continuano a fare il loro dovere da futuri sovrani.

(Credits photo: Getty)

Foto

altre

Video

altri

Webradio

RMC VIP Lounge
 
RMC Hits
 
RMC Italia
 
Monte Carlo Nights Story
 
RMC Great Artists
 
RMC Love Songs
 
RMC BUDDHA-BAR Monte Carlo / Radio
 
RMC 80
 
RMC 90
 
Radio Monte Carlo Disco Funk
 
Romantic Rock
 
RMC Cool
 
RMC New Classics
 
Radio Monte Carlo Voyage Voyage
 
RMC Marine
 
Radio Monte Carlo Acoustic
 
RMC Lady
 
RMC Next
 
RMC Party
 
GYM RADIO
 
RUNNING RADIO
 
RMC Duets
 
Amor Latino
 
rmc
 
Music Star Jovanotti
 
Music Star Tiziano Ferro
 
Music Star Zucchero
 
Music Star Coldplay
 
Music Star Pino Daniele
 
Music Star Giorgia
 
Mina: Ieri Oggi e Domani
 
Radio Bau & Co
 

Webradio

altre webradio

Eventi

altri eventi

Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te

RMC-Button-download-app-1565599293392-1567412566010 Scarica l'app

Disponibile su

RMC-Button-download-ios-1565599780899-1567412619510
RMC-Button-download-android-1565599928534-1567412670644

RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO
P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00

Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293