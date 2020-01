Non solo Meghan: ecco gli altri Royal che hanno scelto di lasciare le famiglie reali

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

November 15, 2005 – Wedding of Princess Sayako of Japan, daughter of Emperor Akihito of Japan, and Yoshiki Kuroda. Sayako is the youngest child and only daughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan. Sayako held the appellation "Nori-no-miya" (Princess Nori), until her marriage to Yoshiki Kuroda on 15 November 2005. As a result of her marriage, she gave up her imperial title and left the Japanese Imperial Family, as required by law. At 40 years of age, Yoshiki Kuroda became the first non-aristocratic commoner to marry an Imperial princess. While she is no longer entitled to an imperial allowance, Sayako reportedly received an allowance worth US$1.2 million from the government. To prepare for her change of lifestyle, Princess Sayako reportedly took driving lessons and practised shopping at the supermarket. In years after her marriage, she has continued to appear during some formal occasions with other members of the Imperial Family. #japaneseroyalty #japaneseroyals #sayakokuroda #princessnori #emperorakihito #empressmichiko #asianroyalty #asianroyals #japaneseroyalfamily