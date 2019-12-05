Kate Middleton sostituisce la Regina Elisabetta nella scelta degli alberi di Natale

05 Dicembre 2019
La duchessa di Cambridge si è recata alla fattoria Peterley Manor di Buckinghamshire per la scelta degli alberi di Natale da destinare alle sedi della Charity Family Farm e per Kensington Palace.
L'incarico, che un tempo era detenuto dalla Regina Elisabetta, quest'anno è stato affidato a Kate dalla sovrana e proprio Kate è anche diventata madrina dell'associazione benefica che si occupa di bambini e famiglie disagiate.
Per l'occasione la duchessa ha scelto un look minimal, adatto al contesto. Jeans skinny, scarponcini da trekking, maglioncino verde e piumino rosso: una scelta di colori in perfetto clima Natalizio.
Today, The Duchess of Cambridge became Royal Patron of @Family_Action. Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate. Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults. The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.
Durante la sua visita Kate ha incontrato molti bambini, con cui si è divertita partecipando alle loro attività e coccolando una bimba che sembrava piuttosto sconsolata.
After finishing their letters to Father Christmas, The Duchess helped post them to the North Pole! pic.twitter.com/qHXtKmLJO6— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 4 dicembre 2019
L'incarico di Kate è molto importante in questo momento particolarmente delicato per la famiglia reale, travolta dallo scandalo di Andrea e dai pettegolezzi che circolano sulla difficile convivenza con Harry e Meghan. Intanto la Regina sta chiaramente dando sempre più spazio a William, che prima o poi salirà al trono, e a Kate, che è già molto amata dai sudditi.
(Credits photo: Getty)
