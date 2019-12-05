Kate Middleton sostituisce la Regina Elisabetta nella scelta degli alberi di Natale

La duchessa di Cambridge si è recata alla fattoria Peterley Manor di Buckinghamshire per la scelta degli alberi di Natale da destinare alle sedi della Charity Family Farm e per Kensington Palace.

L'incarico, che un tempo era detenuto dalla Regina Elisabetta, quest'anno è stato affidato a Kate dalla sovrana e proprio Kate è anche diventata madrina dell'associazione benefica che si occupa di bambini e famiglie disagiate.

Per l'occasione la duchessa ha scelto un look minimal, adatto al contesto. Jeans skinny, scarponcini da trekking, maglioncino verde e piumino rosso: una scelta di colori in perfetto clima Natalizio.

Durante la sua visita Kate ha incontrato molti bambini, con cui si è divertita partecipando alle loro attività e coccolando una bimba che sembrava piuttosto sconsolata.

After finishing their letters to Father Christmas, The Duchess helped post them to the North Pole! pic.twitter.com/qHXtKmLJO6