Kate Middleton sostituisce la Regina Elisabetta nella scelta degli alberi di Natale

L'incarco è stato affidato alla duchessa da Sua Maestà.

Kate Middleton sostituisce la Regina Elisabetta per la scelta degli alberi di Natale

La duchessa di Cambridge si è recata alla fattoria Peterley Manor di Buckinghamshire per la scelta degli alberi di Natale da destinare alle sedi della Charity Family Farm e per Kensington Palace.

L'incarico, che un tempo era detenuto dalla Regina Elisabetta, quest'anno è stato affidato a Kate dalla sovrana e proprio Kate  è anche diventata madrina dell'associazione benefica che si occupa di bambini e famiglie disagiate.

Per l'occasione la duchessa ha scelto un look minimal, adatto al contesto. Jeans skinny, scarponcini da trekking, maglioncino verde e piumino rosso: una scelta di colori in perfetto clima Natalizio.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Today, The Duchess of Cambridge became Royal Patron of @Family_Action. Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate. Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults. The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.

Un post condiviso da Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) in data:

Durante la sua visita Kate ha incontrato molti bambini, con cui si è divertita partecipando alle loro attività e coccolando una bimba che sembrava piuttosto sconsolata.

L'incarico di Kate è molto importante in questo momento particolarmente delicato per la famiglia reale, travolta dallo scandalo di Andrea e dai pettegolezzi che circolano sulla difficile convivenza con Harry e Meghan. Intanto la Regina sta chiaramente dando sempre più spazio a William, che prima o poi salirà al trono, e a Kate, che è già molto amata dai sudditi.

(Credits photo: Getty)

Foto

altre

Video

altri

Webradio

Xmas Radio
 
RMC VIP Lounge
 
RMC Hits
 
RMC Italia
 
Monte Carlo Nights Story
 
RMC Great Artists
 
RMC Love Songs
 
RMC BUDDHA-BAR Monte Carlo / Radio
 
RMC 80
 
RMC 90
 
Radio Monte Carlo Disco Funk
 
Romantic Rock
 
RMC Cool
 
RMC New Classics
 
Radio Monte Carlo Voyage Voyage
 
RMC Marine
 
Radio Monte Carlo Acoustic
 
RMC Lady
 
RMC Next
 
RMC Party
 
GYM RADIO
 
RUNNING RADIO
 
RMC Duets
 
Amor Latino
 
rmc
 
Music Star Jovanotti
 
Music Star Tiziano Ferro
 
Music Star Zucchero
 
Music Star Coldplay
 
Music Star Pino Daniele
 
Music Star Giorgia
 
Mina: Ieri Oggi e Domani
 
Radio Bau & Co
 

Webradio

altre webradio

Eventi

altri eventi

Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te

RMC-Button-download-app-1565599293392-1567412566010 Scarica l'app

Disponibile su

RMC-Button-download-ios-1565599780899-1567412619510
RMC-Button-download-android-1565599928534-1567412670644

RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO
P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00

Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293