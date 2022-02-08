Anche L'Italia in corsa per gli Oscar

L'Italia corre per gli Oscar. Paolo Sorrentino (già vincitore con "La grande bellezza) è infatti nelle nomination per il miglior film straniero. E "Luca", di Enrico Casarosa, compete nella categoria per i film d'animazione.

La cerimonia è fissata per il 27 marzo al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. Ecco le candidature principali:

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

MIGLIOR FILM

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MIGLIOR REGIA

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

