Anche L'Italia in corsa per gli Oscar

08 Febbraio 2022
L'Italia corre per gli Oscar. Paolo Sorrentino (già vincitore con "La grande bellezza) è infatti nelle nomination per il miglior film straniero. E "Luca", di Enrico Casarosa, compete nella categoria per i film d'animazione.
La cerimonia è fissata per il 27 marzo al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. Ecco le candidature principali:
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
MIGLIOR FILM
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
MIGLIOR REGIA
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
MIGLIOR ATTORE
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
