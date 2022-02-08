Anche L'Italia in corsa per gli Oscar

Paolo Sorrentino con "E' stata la mano di dio" e Enrico Casarosa con "Luca" nelle nomination per il prestigioso premio

Anche L'Italia in corsa per gli Oscar

L'Italia corre per gli Oscar. Paolo Sorrentino (già vincitore con "La grande bellezza) è infatti nelle nomination per il miglior film straniero. E "Luca", di Enrico Casarosa, compete nella categoria per i film d'animazione.

La cerimonia è fissata per il 27 marzo al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. Ecco le candidature principali:

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

MIGLIOR FILM
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

MIGLIOR REGIA
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

MIGLIOR ATTORE
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

(foto Getty Images)

Foto

altre

Video

altri

Webradio

Radio Monte Carlo Jazz
 
RMC Hits
 
Radio Montecarlo Buddha Bar
 
RMC Italia
 
RMC VIP Lounge
 
Monte Carlo Nights Story
 
Radio Monte Carlo R&B
 
RMC Love Songs
 
RMC Great Artists
 
RMC 80
 
RMC 90
 
RMC Marine
 
RMC Cool
 
RMC New Classics
 
Radio Monte Carlo Acoustic
 
Radio Monte Carlo Voyage Voyage
 
Radio Monte Carlo Disco Funk
 
Romantic Rock
 
RUNNING RADIO
 
RMC Party
 
GYM RADIO
 
rmc
 
Music Star Jovanotti
 
Music Star Tiziano Ferro
 
Music Star Zucchero
 
Music Star Coldplay
 
Music Star Pino Daniele
 
Music Star Giorgia
 
Mina: Ieri Oggi e Domani
 
Music Star Franco Battiato
 
Radio Festival
 
Radio Bau & Co
 

Webradio

altre webradio

Eventi

altri eventi

Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te

RMC-Button-download-app-1602256337574 Scarica l'app

Disponibile su

RMC-Button-download-ios-1565599780899-1567412619510
RMC-Button-download-android-1565599928534-1567412670644
RMC-Button-download-huawei-1612539299900
Cookie Policy

RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO
P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00

Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293