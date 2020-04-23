Charlize Theron: cuore, impegno e coraggio nella sua generosa donazione

23 Aprile 2020
Charlize Theron è un'attrice di grande talento e bellezza. Ed è anche profondamente intelligente e sensibile. Adesso la star scende in campo contro il Coronavirus, con una donazione davvero generosa: un milione di dollari.
Ma non è tutto: l'attrice è ben consapevole che l'isolamento forzato sta portando a un aumento delle vittime di violenza domestica. Un fenomeno grave e doloroso, adesso acuito dalle restrizioni imposte per contenere il contagio. Una donna costretta a stare in casa può sfuggire davvero difficilmente alle violenze del marito. Ecco perché Charlize ha destinato mezzo milione di dollari a progetti destinati a proteggere le donne abusate durante questi giorni, sostenendo attivamente rifugi, ma anche servizi di assistenza legale, supporto e consulenza e programmi di sostegno per bambini.
La campagna per dare un aiuto alle donne vittime di violenza domestica si chiama Together For Her.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
During this unprecedented global crisis, we are being told to shelter in the safety of our homes – but what if our homes aren't safe? For the millions of women and children around the world sheltering with their abuser, home can be dangerous. That's why in support of the global fight against domestic violence during the #covid19 crisis, @ctaop and I are joining forces with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation in standing #TogetherForHer. My team is committing $1 million to COVID relief efforts, with $500,000 specifically designated towards our Together For Her campaign, supporting women against domestic violence through the provision of funds and resources to trusted domestic violence shelters around the world. Our rallying cry is this: Please join us in showing women experiencing domestic violence that they are not alone – we are behind them, with them, for them, #TogetherForHer.
Non è solo Charlize a prendersi cura delle donne che in questo periodo non possono sfuggire a situazioni familiari violente. Anche Jack Dorsey, amministratore delegato di Twitter (che ha già promesso di donare ben un miliardo di dollari) e Rihanna hanno lanciato un fondo da 4,2 milioni di dollari, destinato a sostenere le vittime di violenza domestica. (Foto Getty Images)
