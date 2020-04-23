Charlize Theron: cuore, impegno e coraggio nella sua generosa donazione

Charlize Theron è un'attrice di grande talento e bellezza. Ed è anche profondamente intelligente e sensibile. Adesso la star scende in campo contro il Coronavirus, con una donazione davvero generosa: un milione di dollari.

Ma non è tutto: l'attrice è ben consapevole che l'isolamento forzato sta portando a un aumento delle vittime di violenza domestica. Un fenomeno grave e doloroso, adesso acuito dalle restrizioni imposte per contenere il contagio. Una donna costretta a stare in casa può sfuggire davvero difficilmente alle violenze del marito. Ecco perché Charlize ha destinato mezzo milione di dollari a progetti destinati a proteggere le donne abusate durante questi giorni, sostenendo attivamente rifugi, ma anche servizi di assistenza legale, supporto e consulenza e programmi di sostegno per bambini.

La campagna per dare un aiuto alle donne vittime di violenza domestica si chiama Together For Her.

Non è solo Charlize a prendersi cura delle donne che in questo periodo non possono sfuggire a situazioni familiari violente. Anche Jack Dorsey, amministratore delegato di Twitter (che ha già promesso di donare ben un miliardo di dollari) e Rihanna hanno lanciato un fondo da 4,2 milioni di dollari, destinato a sostenere le vittime di violenza domestica. (Foto Getty Images)