Christo, addio: ci lascia l'artista che ci ha fatto sognare con i Floating Piers

01 Giugno 2020
Ci ha lasciati Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, noto semplicemente come Christo, l'artista amato in tutto il mondo per le sue creazioni immense e vibranti di profonda poesia. Con la compagna di vita e di arte Jeanne-Claude, scomparsa nel 2009, aveva firmato opere memorabili.
In Italia lo ricordiamo soprattutto per i "Floating Piers", affascinanti passerelle arancioni installate sul lago d'Iseo, che avevano fatto camminare dolcemente i tanti visitatori dell'opera sulle acque, come per magia.
L'ultima opera di Christo era stata “The London Mastaba”, costruita sul Serpentine Lake di Hyde Park con 7.506 barili colorati.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known as Christo, passed away of natural causes today at his home in New York City. He was 84 years old. . Statement from Christo's office: "Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible but realizing it. Christo and Jeanne-Claude's artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories. Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks in progress be continued after their deaths. Per Christo’s wishes, 'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' in Paris, France, is still on track for Sept. 18–Oct. 3, 2021." . Christo was born on June 13, 1935 in Gabrovo, Bulgaria. He left Bulgaria in 1957, first to Prague, Czechoslovakia, and then escaped to Vienna, Austria, then moved to Geneva, Switzerland. In 1958, Christo went to Paris, where he met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, not only his wife but life partner in the creation of monumental environmental works of art. Jeanne-Claude passed away on November 18, 2009. Christo lived in New York City for 56 years. . From early wrapped objects to monumental outdoor projects, Christo and Jeanne-Claude's artwork transcended the traditional bounds of painting, sculpture and architecture. Some of their work included Wrapped Coast in Australia (1968–69), Valley Curtain in Colorado (1970–72), Running Fencein California (1972–76), Surrounded Islands in Miami (1980–83), The Pont Neuf Wrapped in Paris (1975–85), The Umbrellas in Japan and California (1984–91), Wrapped Reichstag in Berlin (1972–95), The Gates in New York’s Central Park (1979–2005), The Floating Piers at Italy's Lake Iseo (2014–16), and The London Mastaba on London's Serpentine Lake (2016–18). . Christo's temporary work of art in Paris, France, titled L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris), is scheduled for Sept. 18–Oct. 3, 2021. Additionally, a major exhibition at the Centre Georges Pompidou about Christo and Jeanne-Claude's work and time in Paris will be on view this year, from July 1–Oct. 19, 2020. . In a 1958 letter Christo wrote, 'Beauty, science and art will always triumph.' We hold those words closely today.
(Foto Getty Images)
Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te
Disponibile su
RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293