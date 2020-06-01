Christo, addio: ci lascia l'artista che ci ha fatto sognare con i Floating Piers

Ci ha lasciati Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, noto semplicemente come Christo, l'artista amato in tutto il mondo per le sue creazioni immense e vibranti di profonda poesia. Con la compagna di vita e di arte Jeanne-Claude, scomparsa nel 2009, aveva firmato opere memorabili.

In Italia lo ricordiamo soprattutto per i "Floating Piers", affascinanti passerelle arancioni installate sul lago d'Iseo, che avevano fatto camminare dolcemente i tanti visitatori dell'opera sulle acque, come per magia.

L'ultima opera di Christo era stata “The London Mastaba”, costruita sul Serpentine Lake di Hyde Park con 7.506 barili colorati.

(Foto Getty Images)