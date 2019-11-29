Vacanze da Regina: ecco dove trascorrerle!

Le vicende della Regina Elisabetta (e della Famiglia Reale britannica) appassionano il pubblico. Sia quelle attuali, che hanno per protagonista i Principi William e Harry e le consorti Kate e Meghan, sia quelle raccontate in serie tv come "The Crown". Se anche voi siete appassionati di queste storie e queste atmosfere, apprezzerete la lista delle località in cui si svolgono. Mete ideali anche per una vacanza da non dimenticare.

Buckingham Palace: è la "casa" londinese della Regina Elisabetta (e dei sovrani britannici dal 1837): ha 775 stanze e 240 camere da letto. Molte scene di "The Crown" sono state girate a Lancaster House.

Cambridge: il Principe Carlo ha frequentato il Trinity College di Cambridge (la celebre università fondata nel 1546) dal 1967 al 1970.

Sandringham: è la residenza privata di campagna della Sovrana.

Balmoral: anche il Castello di Balmoral Castle in Scozia (in foto) è una residenza privata della Famiglia Reale. Era molto amata dalla Regina Vittoria.

Aberystwyth: in Galles. Qui il Principe Carlo ha frequentato un corso di lingua e storia gallese, presso la Aberystwyth University. Il titolo del primogenito della Regina Elisabetta è infatti Principe del Galles.

Windsor: Proprio qui, al Guards Polo Club, il Principe Carlo incontra Camilla Shand (poi sposata con il maggiore Parker Bowles), che diventerà la sua seconda moglie.



Caernarfon: si svolse in questo castello l'investitura di Carlo a Principe del Galles.

