Vacanze da Regina: ecco dove trascorrerle!

29 Novembre 2019
Le vicende della Regina Elisabetta (e della Famiglia Reale britannica) appassionano il pubblico. Sia quelle attuali, che hanno per protagonista i Principi William e Harry e le consorti Kate e Meghan, sia quelle raccontate in serie tv come "The Crown". Se anche voi siete appassionati di queste storie e queste atmosfere, apprezzerete la lista delle località in cui si svolgono. Mete ideali anche per una vacanza da non dimenticare.
Buckingham Palace: è la "casa" londinese della Regina Elisabetta (e dei sovrani britannici dal 1837): ha 775 stanze e 240 camere da letto. Molte scene di "The Crown" sono state girate a Lancaster House.
Cambridge: il Principe Carlo ha frequentato il Trinity College di Cambridge (la celebre università fondata nel 1546) dal 1967 al 1970.
Sandringham: è la residenza privata di campagna della Sovrana.
Sandringham House in Norfolk, England sits on over 20,000 acres of land and boasts fruit farms and 600 acres of gardens. The British royal family acquired the estate in 1862, when it was purchased as a country home for Edward VII, then Prince of Wales, and his soon-to-be wife, Alexandra of Denmark. Sandringham has been the private home to four generations of British monarchs, and has seen many royal occasions but it's perhaps best known as the home where the Windsors spend their Christmases.
Balmoral: anche il Castello di Balmoral Castle in Scozia (in foto) è una residenza privata della Famiglia Reale. Era molto amata dalla Regina Vittoria.
Aberystwyth: in Galles. Qui il Principe Carlo ha frequentato un corso di lingua e storia gallese, presso la Aberystwyth University. Il titolo del primogenito della Regina Elisabetta è infatti Principe del Galles. 
photo taken by: @thomasbillingham gorgeous shot of consti #constitutionhill
Windsor: Proprio qui, al Guards Polo Club, il Principe Carlo incontra Camilla Shand (poi sposata con il maggiore Parker Bowles), che diventerà la sua seconda moglie.
Caernarfon: si svolse in questo castello l'investitura di Carlo a Principe del Galles.
A Welsh legend by night, Caernarfon Castle, magical.
