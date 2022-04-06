George Michael: arriva il cofanetto celebrativo di Older

Non si spegne il ricordo di George Michael, tutt'altro.

Anzi, l'8 luglio è in uscita un cofanetto celebrativo di "Older", il suo terzo album da solista. Il disco fu pubblicato per la prima volta il 13 maggio 1996 e raggiunse il primo posto in classifica.

Tra le canzoni contenute nell'album, "Fastlove" e "Jesus To a Child".

Il cofanetto celebrativo renderà disponibile, per la prima volta, l'album in versione vinile. Il box contiene 5 cd e 3 lp. Insieme a belle sorprese: un libro di 48 pagine che racconta i retroscena della nascita del disco, foto rare e inedite e 3 stampe d'arte 12" x 12" di George Michael.

Ecco la tracklist:

OLDER VINYL

SIDE A

1. Jesus to a Child

2. Fastlove, Pt. 1

3. Older

SIDE B

4. Spinning the Wheel

5. It Doesn't Really Matter

6. The Strangest Thing

SIDE C

7. To Be Forgiven

8. Move On

9. Star People

SIDE D

10. You Have Been Loved

11. Free

UPPER VINYL

SIDE A

1. Fastlove, Pt. 2

2. Spinning The Wheel (Forthright Edit)

3. Star People ‘97 (Radio Version)

SIDE B

4. The Strangest Thing ’97 (Radio Version)

5. You Know That I Want To

6. Safe

CD1 – OLDER

1. Jesus to a Child

2. Fastlove, Pt. 1

3. Older

4. Spinning the Wheel

5. It Doesn't Really Matter

6. The Strangest Thing

7. To Be Forgiven

8. Move On

9. Star People

10. You Have Been Loved

11. Free

CD2 – UPPER

1. Fastlove, Pt. 2

2. Spinning The Wheel (Forthright Edit)

3. Star People ‘97 (Radio Version)

4. The Strangest Thing ’97 (Radio Version)

5. You Know That I Want To

6. Safe

CD3 – MIXES ONE

1. Fastlove (A/C Summer Mix)

2. Star People ‘97 (Radio Edit)

3. Freedom '94 (Live Version)

4. One More Try (Live Gospel Version)

5. Star People (Unplugged)

6. Spinning The Wheel (Radio Edit)

7. Fastlove (Promo Edit)

8. Jesus To A Child (Special Radio Edit)

9. Spinning The Wheel (Forthright Dub Mix)

10. Star People (Forthright Club Mix)

CD4 – MIXES TWO

1. Fastlove (Forthright Extended 12" Mix)

2. Star People (Forthright Dub Mix)

3. I'm Your Man (The Jon Douglas Remix)

4. Fastlove Part II (Fully Extended Mix)

5. Spinning The Wheel (Forthright Extended 12" Club Mix)

6. Star People (Galaxy Dub Mix)

7. Fastlove (Forthright Remix 7” Version)

8. I Can't Make You Love Me (Studio Version)

CD5 – MIXES THREE

1. Desafinado - George Michael with Astrud Gilberto

2. The Strangest Thing (Live)

3. Star People (Forthright Radio Edit)

4. The Strangest Thing ‘97 (Loop Ratz Mix)

5. Fastlove (Forthright Dub Remix)

6. Jesus to a Child (Radio Edit)

7. Spinning The Wheel (The Jon Douglas Remix)

8. Star People (Galaxy Mix)

9. Older (Instrumental Version)

(Foto Getty Images)