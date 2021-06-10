Eric Clapton fa un bellissimo regalo a se stesso. E a tutti i suoi fan

10 Giugno 2021
Non sono pochi, 51 anni di carriera (da solista). Un traguardo fatto di passione, talento, energia, cadute e risalite. E soprattutto tanta, indimenticabile musica, che ha lasciato un segno indelebile nel cuore dei fan.
Ecco perché Eric Clapton ha deciso di festeggiare pubblicando nuovamente l'album che porta il suo nome e che segnò 51 anni fa il suo esordio come solista.
Si tratterà di una pubblicazione davvero sontuosa, deluxe. In arrivo il 20 agosto è infatti un cofanetto con quattro cd e in versione vinile. Naturalmente, ci saranno singoli, versioni alternative e outtake.
E' già possibile ascoltare le canzoni "After Midnight (Delaney Bramlett Mix)" e "Blues Power (Eric Clapton Mix)”.
Questa la tracklist completa:
Primo CD (The Tom Dowd Mix – The U.K. Version)
1. Slunky
2. Bad Boy
3. Lonesome And A Long Way From Home
4. After Midnight
5. Easy Now
6. Blues Power
7. Bottle Of Red Wine
8. Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me
9. I’ve Told You For The Last Time
10. I Don’t Know Why
11. Let It Rain
Secondo CD (The Eric Clapton Mix)
1. Slunky
2. Bad Boy 4.20
3. Lonesome And A Long Way From Home
4. After Midnight
5. Easy Now
6. Blues Power
7. Bottle Of Red Wine
8. Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me
9. I’ve Told You For The Last Time.
10. I Don’t Know Why
11. Let It Rain
Terzo CD (The Delaney Bramlett Mix)
1. Slunky
2. Bad Boy
3. Easy Now
4. After Midnight
5. Blues Power
6. Bottle Of Red Wine
7. Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me
8. Lonesome And A Long Way From Home
9. I Don’t Know Why
10. Let It Rain
Quarto CD (Singles, Alternate Versions & Session Outtakes)
1. Teasin’ Performed by King Curtis with Delaney Bramlett, Eric Clapton & Friends
2. Comin’ Home (Alternate Mix) Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton unreleased mix
3. Blues In “A” (Session Outtake)
4. She Rides (Let It Rain alternate version)
5. I’ve Told You For The Last Time (Olympic Studios version)
6. I Don’t Know Why (Olympic Studios version).
7. Comin’ Home (single a-side) Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton
8. Groupie (Superstar) (single b-side) Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton
