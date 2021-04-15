David Bowie: in arrivo un cofanetto di inediti

A fine maggio la pubblicazione di materiale mai pubblicato finora e legato all'album “The Man Who Sold the World”

David Bowie: in arrivo un cofanetto di inediti

Nuovo materiale inedito in arrivo per tutti i fan di David Bowie. Seguendo infatti la pubblicazione della ristampa dell'album del 1970  “The Man Who Sold the World”, è adesso in arrivo un cofanetto con tracce finora mai uscite su disco e legate a quel periodo.

Composto da due dischi, il progetto si intitola “The Width of a Circle” ed è in uscita il 28 maggio. Contiene canzoni che non furono mai pubblicate in “The Man Who Sold the World”, una performance BBC In Concert, le musiche di “The Looking Glass Murders” e altri remix seguiti da Tony Visconti.

Questa la tracklist:

CD 1:
THE SUNDAY SHOW INTRODUCED BY JOHN PEEL

1. Amsterdam 
2. God Knows I’m Good 
3. Buzz The Fuzz
4. Karma Man
5. London Bye, Ta-Ta
6. An Occasional Dream
7. The Width Of A Circle
8. Janine
9. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud 
10.


Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed*.
11. Fill Your Heart
12. The Prettiest Star
13. Cygnet Committee
14. Memory Of A Free Festival
Performed by David Bowie and The Tony Visconti Trio (a.k.a. The Hype)

CD 2:
THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS AKA PIERROT IN TURQUOISE:

1. When I Live My Dream
2. Columbine
3. The Mirror
4. Threepenny Pierrot
5. When I Live My Dream (Reprise)

SINGLES

1. The Prettiest Star (Alternative Mix)
2. London Bye, Ta-Ta
3. London Bye, Ta-Ta (1970 Stereo Mix)
4. Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 1)
5. Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 2)
6. Holy Holy

SOUNDS OF THE 70’S: ANDY FERRIS SHOW

1. Waiting For The Man
2. The Width Of A Circle
3. The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
4. The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only)
Performed by David Bowie and The Hype

2020 MIXES
1. The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)
2.London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix).
3. Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version - 2020 Mix)
4. All The Madmen (Single Edit 2020 Mix)
5. Holy Holy (2020 Mix)

(foto Getty Images)


 

