Norah Jones pubblica il suo primo album dal vivo

E' arrivato il momento del primo album dal vivo per Norah Jones. Il 16 aprile esce infatti "‘Til We Meet Again", che raccoglie i moneti più emozionanti delle sue performance registrate tra il 2017 e il 2019 nel corso dei suoi tour mondiali negli Stati Uniti, Francia, Italia, Brasile e Argentina.

Il primo singolo è "It Was You", registrato all'Ohana Festival 2018 di Dana Point, in California.

L'album live arriva dopo quasi vent'anni di carriera dell'artista e contiene 14 canzoni che ripercorrono il suo iter musicale, dagli esordi nel 2002 con "Come Away With Me" ("Don’t Know Why," "I’ve Got To See You Again," "Cold, Cold Heart"), passando a "Feels Like Home" del 2004 ("Sunrise," "Those Sweet Words"), "Little Broken Hearts" del 2012 ("After The Fall"), "Day Breaks" del 2016 ("Flipside", "Tragedy") fino a brani come "It Was You", "Begin Again", "Just A Little Bit", "Falling" e "I’ll Be Gone" e la commovente versione di "Black Hole Sun" dei Soundgarden, tributo a Chris Cornell.

Ecco la tracklist:

1. Cold, Cold Heart (Hank Williams) Recorded September 20, 2018 at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa, CA

2. It Was You (Norah Jones) Recorded September 28, 2018 at Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA

3. Begin Again (Norah Jones/Emily Fiskio) Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France

4. Those Sweet Words (Lee Alexander/Richard Julian) Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

5. I’ve Got To See You Again (Jesse Harris) Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France

6. After The Fall (Norah Jones/Brian Burton) Recorded April 8, 2018 at Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Milan, Italy

7. I’ll Be Gone (Pete Remm) Recorded December 9, 2019 at Espaço das Américas, São Paulo, Brazil

8. Just A Little Bit (Norah Jones/Sarah Oda/Brian Blade/Christopher Thomas) Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

9. Falling (Norah Jones/Rodrigo Amarante) Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

10. Tragedy (Norah Jones/Sarah Oda) Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

11. Sunrise (Norah Jones/Lee Alexander) Recorded December 16, 2019 at Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina

12. Flipside (Norah Jones/Pete Remm) Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

13. Don’t Know Why (Jesse Harris) Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France

14. Black Hole Sun (Chris Cornell) Recorded May 23, 2017 at Fox Theatre Detroit, Detroit, MI