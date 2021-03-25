Amy Winehouse: in arrivo un album triplo

Amy Winehouse ci ha lasciato il 23 luglio 2011 (sembra incredibile che siano passati ormai dieci anni dalla sua scomparsa), ma non si arrestano le pubblicazioni dei suoi album.

Il 7 maggio è prevista infatti l'uscita di un progetto addirittura in 3 dischi. Si intitola "Amy Winehouse at the BBC" ed è una edizione più vasta del cofanetto pubblicato nel 2012, che infatti ha il medesimo titolo.

Tra le nuove registrazioni presenti in questa edizione ci sono l'audio di "A Tribute To Amy Winehouse" di Jools Holland e le "BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall".

Questa la tracklist:

DISC ONE – A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland

01. Stronger Than Me

02. Take The Box

03. Teach Me Tonight feat. Jools Holland

04. Rehab

05. Tenderly feat. Jools Holland

06. Tears Dry On Their Own

07. Monkey Man feat. Jools Holland

08. I Heard It Through The Grapevine feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

09. Don’t Go To Strangers feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

10. Love Is A Losing Game

DISC TWO – The BBC Sessions

01. Know You Now (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

02. Fuck Me Pumps (T In The Park 2004)

03. In My Bed (T In The Park 2004)

04. October Song (T In The Park 2004)

05. Rehab (Pete Mitchell 2006)

06. You Know I’m No Good (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

07. Just Friends (Big Band Special 2009)

08. Love Is A Losing Game (Jools Holland 2009)

09. Tears Dry On Their Own (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

10. Best Friends, Right? (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

11. I Should Care (The Stables 2004)

12. Lullaby Of Birdland (The Stables 2004)

13. Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

14. To Know Him Is To Love Him (Pete Mitchell 2006)

DISC THREE – Amy Winehouse- BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall

01. Know You Now

02. Tears Dry On Their Own

03. You Know I’m No Good

04. Just Friends

05. He Can Only Hold Her

06. I Heard Love Is Blind

07. Rehab

08. Take the Box

09. Some Unholy War

10. Back To Black

11. Valerie

12. Addicted

13. Me & Mr Jones

14. Monkey Man

