Sting: nel nuovo album c'è anche Zucchero

28 Ottobre 2020
Ne aveva già parlato al Tonight Show di Jimmy Fallon. E adesso Sting ha dato la conferma: il suo nuovo album di duetti esce il 27 novembre.
Intitolato "Duets", tanto per non lasciar adito a dubbi, il disco raccoglie una selezione delle collaborazioni più amate registrate da Sting insieme ai tanti colleghi della scena musicale. Solo per fare qualche nome, si parla di Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Mylène Farmer, Shaggy, Melody Gardot.
Il disco contiene anche una canzone inedita: "September". E STing la canta con Zucchero, suo amico di lunga data. Il brano, prodotto da Sting e mixato dal 4 volte vincitore di Grammy Robert Orton, sarà contenuto anche nel doppio cd di Zucchero “D.O.C. Deluxe”.
Queste le tracklist delle versioni disponibili di “DUETS”:
Standard CD
1. Little Something with Melody Gardot
2. It’s Probably Me with Eric Clapton
3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer
4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami
5. Rise & Fall with Craig David
6. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige
7. Don’t Make Me Wait with Shaggy
8. Reste with GIMS
9. We'll Be Together with Annie Lennox
10. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour
11. My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock
12. Fragile with Julio Iglesias
13. Mama with Gashi
14. September with Zucchero
15. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry
16. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore
17. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti
VINYL LP 1
A1. Little Something with Melody Gardot
A2. It’s Probably Me with Eric Clapton
A3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer
A4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami
B1. Rise & Fall with Craig David
B2. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige
B3. Don’t Make Me Wait with Shaggy
B4. Reste with GIMS
VINYL LP 2
A1. We'll Be Together with Annie Lennox
A2. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour
A3. My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock
A4. Fragile with Julio Iglesias
B1. Mama with Gashi
B2. September with Zucchero
B3. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry
B4. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore
B5. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti
