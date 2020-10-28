Sting: nel nuovo album c'è anche Zucchero

Ne aveva già parlato al Tonight Show di Jimmy Fallon. E adesso Sting ha dato la conferma: il suo nuovo album di duetti esce il 27 novembre.

Intitolato "Duets", tanto per non lasciar adito a dubbi, il disco raccoglie una selezione delle collaborazioni più amate registrate da Sting insieme ai tanti colleghi della scena musicale. Solo per fare qualche nome, si parla di Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Mylène Farmer, Shaggy, Melody Gardot.

Il disco contiene anche una canzone inedita: "September". E STing la canta con Zucchero, suo amico di lunga data. Il brano, prodotto da Sting e mixato dal 4 volte vincitore di Grammy Robert Orton, sarà contenuto anche nel doppio cd di Zucchero “D.O.C. Deluxe”.

Queste le tracklist delle versioni disponibili di “DUETS”:

Standard CD

1. Little Something with Melody Gardot

2. It’s Probably Me with Eric Clapton

3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer

4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami

5. Rise & Fall with Craig David

6. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige

7. Don’t Make Me Wait with Shaggy

8. Reste with GIMS

9. We'll Be Together with Annie Lennox

10. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour

11. My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock

12. Fragile with Julio Iglesias

13. Mama with Gashi

14. September with Zucchero

15. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry

16. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore

17. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti

VINYL LP 1

A1. Little Something with Melody Gardot

A2. It’s Probably Me with Eric Clapton

A3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer

A4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami

B1. Rise & Fall with Craig David

B2. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige

B3. Don’t Make Me Wait with Shaggy

B4. Reste with GIMS

VINYL LP 2

A1. We'll Be Together with Annie Lennox

A2. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour

A3. My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock

A4. Fragile with Julio Iglesias

B1. Mama with Gashi

B2. September with Zucchero

B3. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry

B4. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore

B5. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti