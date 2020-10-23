Spandau Ballet: il cofanetto per i 40 anni di carriera

23 Ottobre 2020
Spandau Ballet: e chi non li ricorda? La band (composta da Gary Kemp -chitarre, tastiere, sintetizzatore, cheng e cori - John Keeble - batteria, drum programming e cori- Martin Kemp - basso e cori - Steve Norman - chitarre, sassofoni, percussioni e cori- e Tony Hadley -voce e sintetizzatore) ha segnato un'epoca e ci ha lasciato canzoni indimenticabili.
Adesso, per festeggiare degnamente i propri primi, gloriosi 40 anni di carriera, gli Spandau Ballet pubblicano una raccolta intitolata “40 Years – The Greatest Hits”.
Fu proprio nell'ottobre di 40 anni fa che il gruppo aveva firmato il suo primo contratto discografico, a cui era seguita la pubblicazione del singolo “To Cut A Long Story Short”, primo di una lunga serie di successi.
Il cofanetto “40 Years – The Greatest Hits” esce il 27 novembre e include anche la versione inedita di “The Boxer”di Simon & Garfunkel, registrata nel 1990 con il ben noto Michael Kamen (produttore, arrangiatore e compositore di colonne sonore).
Questa la tracklist:
CD 1 – Hits
1. To Cut a Long Story Short
2. The Freeze
3. Musclebound
4. Toys
5. Glow
6. Chant no. 1
7. Paint Me Down
8. Coffee Club
9. She Loved Like Diamond
10. Instinction
11. Lifeline
12. Communication
13. Heaven is a Secret
14. True
15. Gold
16. Pleasure
17. Only When You Leave
18. I'll Fly for You
CD 2 – Hits
1. Highly Strung
2. Revenge for Love
3. Round & Round
4. Fight For Ourselves
5. Swept
6. Cross The Line
7. Through The Barricades
8. How Many Lies? - Remastered
9. Raw
10. Be Free With your Love
11. Crashed Into Love
12. Empty Spaces
13. The Boxer
14. Once More
15. This Is The Love
16. Soul Boys
17. Steal
CD 3 - 12" Mixes
1. To Cut A Long Story Short
2. The Freeze
3. Glow
4. Chant No 1
5. Paint Me Down
6. Lifeline
7. Communication
8. Gold
9. Fight for Ourselves
10. Cross The Line
11. Raw
Tracklist LP:
Side A
1. To Cut a Long Story Short
2. The Freeze
3. Musclebound
4. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)
5. Instinction
6. Lifeline
Side B
1. Gold
2. True
3. Only When You Leave
4. I'll Fly for You
Side C
1. Communication
2. Highly Strung
3. Round & Round
4. Fight For Ourselves
5. How Many Lies?
Side D
1. Be Free With your Love
2. The Boxer
3. This Is The Love
4. Through The Barricades
