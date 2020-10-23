Spandau Ballet: il cofanetto per i 40 anni di carriera

Spandau Ballet: e chi non li ricorda? La band (composta da Gary Kemp -chitarre, tastiere, sintetizzatore, cheng e cori - John Keeble - batteria, drum programming e cori- Martin Kemp - basso e cori - Steve Norman - chitarre, sassofoni, percussioni e cori- e Tony Hadley -voce e sintetizzatore) ha segnato un'epoca e ci ha lasciato canzoni indimenticabili.

Adesso, per festeggiare degnamente i propri primi, gloriosi 40 anni di carriera, gli Spandau Ballet pubblicano una raccolta intitolata “40 Years – The Greatest Hits”.

Fu proprio nell'ottobre di 40 anni fa che il gruppo aveva firmato il suo primo contratto discografico, a cui era seguita la pubblicazione del singolo “To Cut A Long Story Short”, primo di una lunga serie di successi.

Il cofanetto “40 Years – The Greatest Hits” esce il 27 novembre e include anche la versione inedita di “The Boxer”di Simon & Garfunkel, registrata nel 1990 con il ben noto Michael Kamen (produttore, arrangiatore e compositore di colonne sonore).

Questa la tracklist:

CD 1 – Hits

1. To Cut a Long Story Short

2. The Freeze

3. Musclebound

4. Toys

5. Glow

6. Chant no. 1

7. Paint Me Down

8. Coffee Club

9. She Loved Like Diamond

10. Instinction

11. Lifeline

12. Communication

13. Heaven is a Secret

14. True

15. Gold

16. Pleasure

17. Only When You Leave

18. I'll Fly for You



CD 2 – Hits

1. Highly Strung

2. Revenge for Love

3. Round & Round

4. Fight For Ourselves

5. Swept

6. Cross The Line

7. Through The Barricades

8. How Many Lies? - Remastered

9. Raw

10. Be Free With your Love

11. Crashed Into Love

12. Empty Spaces

13. The Boxer

14. Once More

15. This Is The Love

16. Soul Boys

17. Steal



CD 3 - 12" Mixes

1. To Cut A Long Story Short

2. The Freeze

3. Glow

4. Chant No 1

5. Paint Me Down

6. Lifeline

7. Communication

8. Gold

9. Fight for Ourselves

10. Cross The Line

11. Raw

Tracklist LP:

Side A

1. To Cut a Long Story Short

2. The Freeze

3. Musclebound

4. Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)

5. Instinction

6. Lifeline

Side B

1. Gold

2. True

3. Only When You Leave

4. I'll Fly for You



Side C

1. Communication

2. Highly Strung

3. Round & Round

4. Fight For Ourselves

5. How Many Lies?

Side D

1. Be Free With your Love

2. The Boxer

3. This Is The Love

4. Through The Barricades