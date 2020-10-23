Spandau Ballet: il cofanetto per i 40 anni di carriera

La band festeggia il proprio glorioso anniversario con una raccolta che naturalmente è ricca di hit. Vi dicono qualcosa "Through The Barricades" e "I'll Fly for you"? Ma certo che sì!

Spandau Ballet: il cofanetto per i 40 anni di carriera

Spandau Ballet: e chi non li ricorda? La band (composta da Gary Kemp -chitarre, tastiere, sintetizzatore, cheng e cori - John Keeble - batteria, drum programming e cori- Martin Kemp - basso e cori - Steve Norman - chitarre, sassofoni, percussioni e cori- e Tony Hadley -voce e sintetizzatore) ha segnato un'epoca e ci ha lasciato canzoni indimenticabili.

Adesso, per festeggiare degnamente i propri primi, gloriosi 40 anni di carriera, gli Spandau Ballet pubblicano una raccolta intitolata “40 Years – The Greatest Hits”.

Fu proprio nell'ottobre di 40 anni fa che il gruppo aveva firmato il suo primo contratto discografico, a cui era seguita la pubblicazione del singolo “To Cut A Long Story Short”, primo di una lunga serie di successi.

Il cofanetto “40 Years – The Greatest Hits” esce il 27 novembre e include anche la versione inedita di “The Boxer”di Simon & Garfunkel, registrata nel 1990 con il ben noto Michael Kamen (produttore, arrangiatore e compositore di colonne sonore). 

Questa la tracklist: 

CD 1 – Hits
1.      To Cut a Long Story Short           
2.      The Freeze           
3.      Musclebound
4.      Toys           
5.      Glow             
6.      Chant no. 1           
7.      Paint Me Down           
8.      Coffee Club           
9.      She Loved Like Diamond           
10.   Instinction           
11.   Lifeline           
12.   Communication           
13.   Heaven is a Secret           
14.   True
15.   Gold           
16.   Pleasure           
17.   Only When You Leave           
18.   I'll Fly for You  
 

CD 2 – Hits              
1.      Highly Strung           
2.      Revenge for Love           
3.      Round & Round
4.      Fight For Ourselves
5.     Swept
6.     Cross The Line
7.     Through The Barricades
8.     How Many Lies? - Remastered           
9.     Raw           
10.   Be Free With your Love           
11.   Crashed Into Love           
12.   Empty Spaces           
13.   The Boxer            
14.   Once More           
15.   This Is The Love           
16.   Soul Boys           
17.   Steal                       
 

CD 3 - 12" Mixes           
1.      To Cut A Long Story Short           
2.      The Freeze           
3.      Glow            
4.      Chant No 1            
5.      Paint Me Down            
6.      Lifeline
7.      Communication            
8.      Gold            
9. Fight for Ourselves            
10.   Cross The Line            
11.   Raw

Tracklist LP:

Side A
1.     To Cut a Long Story Short
2.     The Freeze
3.     Musclebound
4.     Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On)
5.     Instinction
6.     Lifeline

Side B
1.     Gold
2.     True
3.     Only When You Leave
4.     I'll Fly for You
 
Side C
1.     Communication
2.     Highly Strung
3.     Round & Round
4.     Fight For Ourselves
5.     How Many Lies?

Side D
1.     Be Free With your Love
2.     The Boxer
3.     This Is The Love
4.     Through The Barricades

Foto

altre

Video

altri

Webradio

RMC Hits
 
RMC Italia
 
RMC VIP Lounge
 
Monte Carlo Nights Story
 
RMC BUDDHA-BAR Monte Carlo / Radio
 
Radio Monte Carlo R&B
 
RMC Love Songs
 
RMC Great Artists
 
RMC 80
 
RMC 90
 
RMC Marine
 
RMC Cool
 
RMC New Classics
 
Radio Monte Carlo Acoustic
 
Radio Monte Carlo Voyage Voyage
 
Radio Monte Carlo Disco Funk
 
Romantic Rock
 
RUNNING RADIO
 
RMC Party
 
GYM RADIO
 
rmc
 
Music Star Jovanotti
 
Music Star Tiziano Ferro
 
Music Star Zucchero
 
Music Star Coldplay
 
Music Star Pino Daniele
 
Music Star Giorgia
 
Mina: Ieri Oggi e Domani
 
Radio Bau & Co
 

Webradio

altre webradio

Eventi

altri eventi

Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te

RMC-Button-download-app-1602256337574 Scarica l'app

Disponibile su

RMC-Button-download-ios-1565599780899-1567412619510
RMC-Button-download-android-1565599928534-1567412670644
Cookie

RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO
P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00

Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293