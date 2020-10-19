Adele torna in scena

19 Ottobre 2020
Adele è di ritorno. Quasi avevamo smesso di sperare e invece, ecco: l'artista britannica ha comunicato il suo ritorno in scena pubblicando una foto sulla sua pagina Instagram.
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️
Nell'immagine si vedono tre post it, con le scritte 24 ottobre, Adele e H.E.R. (la musicista che ha vinto ben due Grammy Award lo scorso anno). A spiegare cosa accadrà è Adele stessa: «Sono così emozionata per questo. E anche totalmente spaventata. La mia prima volta come ospite al Saturday Night Live. Ho sempre desiderato avere questo momento tutto mio, per rimboccarmi le maniche e gettarmici a capofitto, ma non era mai arrivato il momento giusto. Ma c'è sempre l'occasione per ciascuno di noi per gettarsi a capofitto e a occhi chiusi...»
Dunque, Adele sarà protagonista di una puntata del celebre show tv statunitense. E adesso tutti i fan sperano che dia qualche anticipazione sul prossimo album, ormai atteso da tempo.
Il disco era infatti atteso per la fine del 2020. Ma poi la pandemia aveva inevitabilmente rallentato i piani dell'artista. Adele aveva parlato dell'album nel maggio del 2019, dopo il suo compleanno: «Sono 31. Grazie a Dio, i 30 mi hanno provato molto. "30" sarà un disco drum'n'bass, per farvi un dispetto». E anche «Aspettatevi il mio nuovo album per settembre». Poi, più nulla.
L'ultimo disco di Adele era stato "25", del 2015, che aveva seguito "19" e "21". E Adele si è esibita per l'ultima volta nel 2017, con due memorabili show nello stadio londinese di Wembley. Adesso, la voglia di ascoltarla nuovamente dal vivo e scoprire le nuova canzone è davvero grande.
