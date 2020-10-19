Adele torna in scena

Adele è di ritorno. Quasi avevamo smesso di sperare e invece, ecco: l'artista britannica ha comunicato il suo ritorno in scena pubblicando una foto sulla sua pagina Instagram.

Nell'immagine si vedono tre post it, con le scritte 24 ottobre, Adele e H.E.R. (la musicista che ha vinto ben due Grammy Award lo scorso anno). A spiegare cosa accadrà è Adele stessa: «Sono così emozionata per questo. E anche totalmente spaventata. La mia prima volta come ospite al Saturday Night Live. Ho sempre desiderato avere questo momento tutto mio, per rimboccarmi le maniche e gettarmici a capofitto, ma non era mai arrivato il momento giusto. Ma c'è sempre l'occasione per ciascuno di noi per gettarsi a capofitto e a occhi chiusi...»

Dunque, Adele sarà protagonista di una puntata del celebre show tv statunitense. E adesso tutti i fan sperano che dia qualche anticipazione sul prossimo album, ormai atteso da tempo.

Il disco era infatti atteso per la fine del 2020. Ma poi la pandemia aveva inevitabilmente rallentato i piani dell'artista. Adele aveva parlato dell'album nel maggio del 2019, dopo il suo compleanno: «Sono 31. Grazie a Dio, i 30 mi hanno provato molto. "30" sarà un disco drum'n'bass, per farvi un dispetto». E anche «Aspettatevi il mio nuovo album per settembre». Poi, più nulla.

L'ultimo disco di Adele era stato "25", del 2015, che aveva seguito "19" e "21". E Adele si è esibita per l'ultima volta nel 2017, con due memorabili show nello stadio londinese di Wembley. Adesso, la voglia di ascoltarla nuovamente dal vivo e scoprire le nuova canzone è davvero grande.

(Foto Getty Images)