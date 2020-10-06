Simply Red: arriva una notte stellata da non dimenticare!

06 Ottobre 2020
Simply Red, siamo tutti in attesa del grande tour che porterà Mick Hucknall e la sua band anche nel nostro paese. L'appuntamento è previsto per il 19 novembre 2021, al Mediolanum Forum di Milano. E Radio Monte Carlo è radio ufficiale.
Intanto, per tutti i fan dei Simply Red, ecco una bella notizia. L'8 ottobre è possibile godersi su YouTube una bellissima premiere: "A Starry Night With Simply Red". Un film realizzato durante la strepitosa tournée della band del 1992, poco dopo la pubblicazione dell'album "Stars", quarto disco del gruppo, che vendette 9 milioni di copie. Il tour fu un vero trionfo: 14 mesi per 131 show, di fronte a oltre un milione e mezzo di persone. Il film on line su YouTube riprende il concerto svoltosi ad Amburgo. Sarà così possibile ascoltare hit rimaste nel cuore di tutti, come “Holding Back the Years”, “Money’s Too Tight To Mention”, “Thrill Me”, “For Your Babies”, “Something Got Me Started”.
E l'emozione è assicurata!
In January 1992 Simply Red set off on tour. They had just released their 4th album “Stars”. In the 14 months that followed, they played 131 shows to 1.5 million people and sold 9 million albums around the world. This week’s YouTube premiere, A Starry Night With Simply Red, captures the band at the peak of their success performing in Hamburg on that tour. Join us this Thursday, October 8th, at 7pm BST for this extraordinary show! https://youtu.be/TZikJzHwkUw
