Natale in tavola: le più belle idee per il menu e le decorazioni

20 Dicembre 2019
A Natale anche la tavola si veste in modo speciale: ecco alcune idee alle quali ispirarsi per festeggiare anche con una mise en place memorabile.
Tavola scenografica, con verde e bordeaux.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Adoro um Natal verde com apenas um toque de vermelho. Esse ficou lindo✨ Green Christmas and a touch of red. Love it! By @alysonheatherfox #tabledecor #mesa posta #alysonheatherfox #event #evento #christmastable #christmas #mesadenatal #natal #tablesetting #tablescape
Tavola sofisticata, nei toni del rosa cipria.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Witajcie! Od kilku dni jestem w domu w Polsce i powiem szczerze od rana do nocy przygotowania do Świąt trwają pełna para W tym roku całe Święta spędzam w domu z rodzina! 3 tygodnie bez pakowania walizek to u nas swieto! Wrzucam zdjecie z ubiegłego roku bo na nowe zdjęcia będę musiala jeszcze chwilkę poczekać Milego wieczorku _______________________ . . #christma#lastchristmas bozenarodzenie#swieta#swieta2018#choinka#christmasdecorations#hohoho#cozychristmas#christmastree#christmasspirit#pinkchristmas#blush#hohoho#merryandbright#christmasmood#christmasinspo#cottagechristmas#stylingtheseasons#christmastable#christmastablesetting
Tavola glamour, tutta giocata sul fascino del bianco.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
J U L E B O R D ———————————— Så er bordet dækket og klar til gæster på søndag Dug: vinter dug fra @georgjensendamask designet af Charlotte Lynggaard Stel : stjerneriflet fra @royalcopenhagen Blomster: hyacinter dyppet i voks med guldglimmer Mundservietter: håndvævet Puk fra @georgjensendamask Fyrfadstagerne er nogle gamle fra @royalcopenhagen Ha en dejlig aften❤️ #jukebord #julestel #royalcopenhagen #royalcopenhagenjulestel #royalcopenhagenjulebord #royalcopenhagenstjernerifletjul #stjernerifletjul #christmastable
Tavola ispirata alla magia delle fiabe.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Après le sapin, les cadeaux et la maison décorée par la féérie de Noël, il faut penser à la décoration de sa table de fêtes. Et les tendances déco ont aussi leur mot à dire sur ce sujet. 6 détails tendance à adopter pour votre table de Noël en 2019 sont à retrouver en story et sur le site. @jardineriestruffaut #decoration #design #noel #tabledefetes #christmas #inspirations
E naturalmente, tavola in rosso, il colore natalizio (e propizio) per eccellenza.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I know you keep hearing this but I am going to say it again! ONLY 6 MORE DAYS UNTIL CHRISTMAS!! Will someone please tell me where the last 20 went?? . On a happier note, my table is set and ready for the big Christmas Eve dinner. I will be hosting about 25 people so I still have 2 more tables to set. . I think I better start coming up with the menu and get my shopping list created. I’m pretty sure the grocery stores are going to be a little crazy! Anyone have any good side dishes you can recommend? Drop me some love folks, I have mouths to feed! ⤵️ . . . #christmastablescape #tablesetting #christmastablesetting #christmastree #christmasdecor #farmhousechristmas #farmhousedecor #farmhousestyle #bhghome #bhgholiday #showoffyourdecorstyle #mydecorlove #thesimplenaturalhome #thatsgoodhousekeeping #mycozystyledhome #thatdecorlife #tablescapetuesday #cottagesandbungalows #homedecorcommunitylove #farmhousecharm #cottagechristmas #thecottagejournal #katecodchristmas #sweetcountryhomes #cottonstemhearts #stylingmyseasons #thatcomfycottagestyle #modernfarmhouse #simplycozynest
Decorata la tavola, è il momento del menu.
Gli antipasti possono essere quelli legati alla tradizione, come l'insalata russa e il vitello tonnato o il cocktail di gamberetti. I più estrosi possono provare i cestini di pastasfoglia con cotechino e lenticchie.
Tra i primi, non possono mancare i tortellini. Ma si possono stupire i commensali con una carbonara di mare o il risotto con champagne e gamberi. Gusti più esotici? Couscous alle verdure.
Chi è abile, per i secondi piatti, può preparare un filetto alla Wellington. I dolci naturalmente sono quelli della tradizione: panettone, pandoro, struffoli, tronchetto di Natale.
(Foto Getty Images)
Foto
Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te
Disponibile su
RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293