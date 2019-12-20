Natale in tavola: le più belle idee per il menu e le decorazioni

Una mise en place curata e ricette gustose: ecco le più belle idee da portare in tavola questo Natale

A Natale anche la tavola si veste in modo speciale: ecco alcune idee alle quali ispirarsi per festeggiare anche con una mise en place memorabile.

Tavola scenografica, con verde e bordeaux.

Tavola sofisticata, nei toni del rosa cipria.

Tavola glamour, tutta giocata sul fascino del bianco.

Tavola ispirata alla magia delle fiabe.

E naturalmente, tavola in rosso, il colore natalizio (e propizio) per eccellenza.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

I know you keep hearing this but I am going to say it again! ONLY 6 MORE DAYS UNTIL CHRISTMAS!! Will someone please tell me where the last 20 went?? ⁣ .⁣ On a happier note, my table is set and ready for the big Christmas Eve dinner. I will be hosting about 25 people so I still have 2 more tables to set. ⁣ .⁣ I think I better start coming up with the menu and get my shopping list created. I’m pretty sure the grocery stores are going to be a little crazy! ⁣ ⁣ Anyone have any good side dishes you can recommend? Drop me some love folks, I have mouths to feed! ⤵️ . . . #christmastablescape #tablesetting #christmastablesetting #christmastree #christmasdecor #farmhousechristmas #farmhousedecor #farmhousestyle #bhghome #bhgholiday #showoffyourdecorstyle #mydecorlove #thesimplenaturalhome #thatsgoodhousekeeping #mycozystyledhome #thatdecorlife #tablescapetuesday #cottagesandbungalows #homedecorcommunitylove #farmhousecharm #cottagechristmas #thecottagejournal #katecodchristmas #sweetcountryhomes #cottonstemhearts #stylingmyseasons #thatcomfycottagestyle #modernfarmhouse #simplycozynest

Un post condiviso da D E O N E Life on Rustic Dr (@lifeonrusticdr) in data:

Decorata la tavola, è il momento del menu.

Gli antipasti possono essere quelli legati alla tradizione, come l'insalata russa e il vitello tonnato o il cocktail di gamberetti. I più estrosi possono provare i cestini di pastasfoglia con cotechino e lenticchie. 

Tra i primi, non possono mancare i tortellini. Ma si possono stupire i commensali con una carbonara di mare o il risotto con champagne e gamberi. Gusti più esotici? Couscous alle verdure.  

Chi è abile, per i secondi piatti, può preparare un filetto alla Wellington. I dolci naturalmente sono quelli della tradizione: panettone, pandoro, struffoli, tronchetto di Natale.

(Foto Getty Images)

 

