A New York il primo "negozio" al mondo di opere d'arte in plastica riciclata

20 Ottobre 2020
Nella famosissima Times Square di New York si sta per inaugurare un negozio molto particolare che, in realtà, è una galleria d'arte. Si tratta di un pop-up, ovvero uno store con una data di chiusura, e si chiama Plastic Bag Store.
Il negozio vende opere d’arte in plastica riciclata, sotto forma di oggetti di uso comune. L’intento è quello divertire e di sensibilizzare le persone sul problema sempre più insidioso della plastica usa e getta. New York, come altre grandi città del mondo, si trova ad affrontare quotidianamente il problema dei rifiuti di plastica. Proprio in questi giorni è scattato in città il divieto di distribuire sacchetti di plastica al supermercato.
Il negozio è stato ideato dall’artista di Brooklyn Robin Frohardt. I prodotti all'interno sono oggetti che ricordano il cibo ma in realtà sono piccoli pezzi d'arte contemporanea realizzati interamente con sacchetti di plastica. A partire dal 22 ottobre e fino al 7 novembre 2020 sarà possibile, previa prenotazione, visitare il negozio/galleria.
Cosa si può trovare all'interno di questa installazione? Plastic Bag Store sembra un finto supermercato: frutta, verdura, banco frigo, macelleria. Ma il tutto è fatto con i sacchetti di plastica riciclata.
It’s great to see artists fully convert a space with their work. Robin Frohart’s @robinfrohardt Plastic Bag Store was set to open in March in NYC’s Time Square when COvid 19 shut everything down. All items are created using nothing but upcycled plastic bags. All 8 food groups are represented, including polyethylene! The non organic lettuce looks especially tasty. With so many empty retail spaces, we hope to see more of this in coming months. Other artists like HF Vol.45 featured artist Lucy Sparrow @sewyoursoul have used felt to hand make items in store-like experiences as well. And then there’s the black light arcades of @faileart, the supermarket interventions of @trustocorp (circa 2010) and the recently featured @obviousplant, Scott Hove’s @cakeland.la in Los Angeles, Ron English’s @ronenglish barter-fueled Pop Mart and the always immersive @meow__wolf who is opening the interactive experience @omegamartusa in Las Vegas in the coming months. And we can’t forget Keith Harings’s @keithharingfoundation original Pop Shop, which made art accessible to all in 1986. After many months of museum closures, combined with the Amazon Prime-destroyed retail space, these site-specific installations in the works bring us a few glimmers of hope. #plasticbagstore #upcycled #installation #hifructose
“È il mio tentativo di fare qualcosa di autentico e umano da ciò che è prodotto in serie. C’è un grande umorismo nelle insidie del capitalismo, e trovo che l’umorismo e la satira possano essere strumenti potenti per la critica sociale, specialmente con questioni che sembrano troppo tristi e opprimenti per affrontarle direttamente” ha dichiarato l’artista Robin Frohardt.
(Credits photo: Getty)
Foto
