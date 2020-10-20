A New York il primo "negozio" al mondo di opere d'arte in plastica riciclata

Nella famosissima Times Square di New York si sta per inaugurare un negozio molto particolare che, in realtà, è una galleria d'arte. Si tratta di un pop-up, ovvero uno store con una data di chiusura, e si chiama Plastic Bag Store.

Il negozio vende opere d’arte in plastica riciclata, sotto forma di oggetti di uso comune. L’intento è quello divertire e di sensibilizzare le persone sul problema sempre più insidioso della plastica usa e getta. New York, come altre grandi città del mondo, si trova ad affrontare quotidianamente il problema dei rifiuti di plastica. Proprio in questi giorni è scattato in città il divieto di distribuire sacchetti di plastica al supermercato.

Il negozio è stato ideato dall’artista di Brooklyn Robin Frohardt. I prodotti all'interno sono oggetti che ricordano il cibo ma in realtà sono piccoli pezzi d'arte contemporanea realizzati interamente con sacchetti di plastica. A partire dal 22 ottobre e fino al 7 novembre 2020 sarà possibile, previa prenotazione, visitare il negozio/galleria.

Cosa si può trovare all'interno di questa installazione? Plastic Bag Store sembra un finto supermercato: frutta, verdura, banco frigo, macelleria. Ma il tutto è fatto con i sacchetti di plastica riciclata.

“È il mio tentativo di fare qualcosa di autentico e umano da ciò che è prodotto in serie. C’è un grande umorismo nelle insidie ​​del capitalismo, e trovo che l’umorismo e la satira possano essere strumenti potenti per la critica sociale, specialmente con questioni che sembrano troppo tristi e opprimenti per affrontarle direttamente” ha dichiarato l’artista Robin Frohardt.

