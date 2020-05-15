Gwyneth Paltrow pubblica le bellissime foto della figlia. Stavolta con il suo permesso

15 Maggio 2020
Gwyneth Paltrow ha pubblicato alcune foto della figlia Apple.
Si tratta di un vero evento: Apple infatti non ama affatto che i suoi celebri genitori (il papà è Chris Martin) pubblichino le sue immagini sulle loro pagine Instagram. Nel marzo del 2019 Apple aveva polemizzato via social con la madre proprio a causa di una sua foto che non voleva fosse vista dai fan di Gwyneth.
Questa volta invece Apple ha dato l'ok. Si tratta però di una vera occasione speciale: il suo compleanno. La giovane Apple Martin ha infatti compiuto 16 anni il 14 maggio e mamma Gwyneth ha celebrato l'evento con alcune foto e una dedica davvero affettuosa: «Sei la luce del mio cuore. Sei pura gioia. Sei intelligentissima e ha un incredibile senso dell’umorismo. Sono davvero fortunata ad essere tua madre, bellissima giovane donna... Mi dispiace che tu abbia dovuto festeggiare il compleanno in questo momento particolare.. Ma come sempre sono con te. E ti auguro il meglio».
I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything.
