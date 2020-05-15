Gwyneth Paltrow pubblica le bellissime foto della figlia. Stavolta con il suo permesso

Gwyneth Paltrow ha pubblicato alcune foto della figlia Apple.

Si tratta di un vero evento: Apple infatti non ama affatto che i suoi celebri genitori (il papà è Chris Martin) pubblichino le sue immagini sulle loro pagine Instagram. Nel marzo del 2019 Apple aveva polemizzato via social con la madre proprio a causa di una sua foto che non voleva fosse vista dai fan di Gwyneth.

Questa volta invece Apple ha dato l'ok. Si tratta però di una vera occasione speciale: il suo compleanno. La giovane Apple Martin ha infatti compiuto 16 anni il 14 maggio e mamma Gwyneth ha celebrato l'evento con alcune foto e una dedica davvero affettuosa: «Sei la luce del mio cuore. Sei pura gioia. Sei intelligentissima e ha un incredibile senso dell’umorismo. Sono davvero fortunata ad essere tua madre, bellissima giovane donna... Mi dispiace che tu abbia dovuto festeggiare il compleanno in questo momento particolare.. Ma come sempre sono con te. E ti auguro il meglio».

(Foto Getty Images)