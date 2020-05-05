Judi Dench: a 85 anni sulla copertina di Vogue. Perché la bellezza non ha età

L'edizione britannica di Vogue ha scelto per la sua copertina di giugno un vero personaggio d'impatto. Si tratta di Judi Dench, attrice Premio Oscar dall'immenso, totale talento.

A 85 anni, la Dench si toglie anche lo sfizio di essere la celebrità che ha spento più candeline a comparire sulla copertina del celebre magazine.

Una prova ulteriore (ma davvero ne abbiamo ancora bisogno?) che la bellezza e il fascino non sono affatto legate all'età, ma alla personalità, al talento, alla luce interiore.

Tutte qualità di cui l'attrice è ricca, al punto da essere ormai considerata leggenda. E il motivo c'è: un Oscar (miglior attrice non protagonista per "Shakespeare In Love"), 11 Premi BAFTA, 8 Olivier Award, 2 Screen Actors Guild Award, 2 Golden Globe e un Tony Award, oltre al titolo di Dame ottenuto per meriti artistici da Sua Maestà la Regina Elisabetta.

Tutti abbiamo amato e ammirato Judi Dench nei film di James Bond (aveva il ruolo di M), in "Chocolat", "Philomena", "Marigold Hotel". E adesso tutti possiamo ammirarla anche sulla (ben meritata) copertina di Vogue. Complimenti, Judy.