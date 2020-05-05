Judi Dench: a 85 anni sulla copertina di Vogue. Perché la bellezza non ha età

05 Maggio 2020
L'edizione britannica di Vogue ha scelto per la sua copertina di giugno un vero personaggio d'impatto. Si tratta di Judi Dench, attrice Premio Oscar dall'immenso, totale talento.
A 85 anni, la Dench si toglie anche lo sfizio di essere la celebrità che ha spento più candeline a comparire sulla copertina del celebre magazine.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Introducing the June 2020 issue of #BritishVogue where Dame Judi Dench, at 85, makes history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown, @GilesHattersley visited her home in deepest Surrey to discuss everything from why retirement is completely out of the question, to how she has become a social media phenomenon – without being on social media herself. Click the link in bio to read the interview and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on Thursday 7 May. #JudiDench wears a trench coat by @DolceGabbana. Photographed by @Nick_Knight and styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland, nails by @MikePocock and set design by @TomoTattle.
Una prova ulteriore (ma davvero ne abbiamo ancora bisogno?) che la bellezza e il fascino non sono affatto legate all'età, ma alla personalità, al talento, alla luce interiore.
Tutte qualità di cui l'attrice è ricca, al punto da essere ormai considerata leggenda. E il motivo c'è: un Oscar (miglior attrice non protagonista per "Shakespeare In Love"), 11 Premi BAFTA, 8 Olivier Award, 2 Screen Actors Guild Award, 2 Golden Globe e un Tony Award, oltre al titolo di Dame ottenuto per meriti artistici da Sua Maestà la Regina Elisabetta.
Tutti abbiamo amato e ammirato Judi Dench nei film di James Bond (aveva il ruolo di M), in "Chocolat", "Philomena", "Marigold Hotel". E adesso tutti possiamo ammirarla anche sulla (ben meritata) copertina di Vogue. Complimenti, Judy.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
After six decades on screen and stage, it’s safe to say Judi Dench commands public affection on an industrial scale. In the June 2020 issue, Dench invited #BritishVogue inside her Surrey home to discuss love and marriage (she’s had four proposals), her expansive repertoire of awards (including 11 BAFTAs and one Oscar), and a brief fling with rap music, delivering a message of hope at a time when we need it most. Read the full interview with @GilesHattersley at the link in bio, and see the full story in the new issue on newsstands and available for digital download Thursday 7 May. #JudiDench wears a coat by #GiorgioArmaniPrivé and dress by @_LA_Collection_. Photographed by @Nick_Knight and styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland, nails by @MikePocock and set design by @TomoTattle.
Foto
Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te
Disponibile su
RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293