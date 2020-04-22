Friends: fai una donazione contro il virus e... passa un giorno sul set della serie!

22 Aprile 2020
Questa sì che è davvero una proposta allettante: almeno per i milioni di fan di una delle più amate serie televisive di tutti i tempi: "Friends".
Il cast della serie ha infatti deciso di partecipare alla #AllinChallenge, l'iniziativa che vede le celebrità del mondo dello spettacolo mettere in palio un'iniziativa speciale in cambio di donazioni per battere il Coronavirus.
Si sono già impegnati in questo senso Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Gwyneth Paltrow (quest'ultima con un'iniziativa che ha fatto però molto spettegolare). Adesso è la volta di Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc e David Schwimmer. Che hanno promesso un giorno sul set, durante le riprese di uno speciale dedicato a "Friends". Le offerte fioccheranno... (foto Getty Images)
Hi guys ❤️⠀ ⠀ We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀ ⠀ We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀ ⠀ We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ⠀ Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected
