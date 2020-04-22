Friends: fai una donazione contro il virus e... passa un giorno sul set della serie!

Questa sì che è davvero una proposta allettante: almeno per i milioni di fan di una delle più amate serie televisive di tutti i tempi: "Friends".

Il cast della serie ha infatti deciso di partecipare alla #AllinChallenge, l'iniziativa che vede le celebrità del mondo dello spettacolo mettere in palio un'iniziativa speciale in cambio di donazioni per battere il Coronavirus.

Si sono già impegnati in questo senso Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Gwyneth Paltrow (quest'ultima con un'iniziativa che ha fatto però molto spettegolare). Adesso è la volta di Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc e David Schwimmer. Che hanno promesso un giorno sul set, durante le riprese di uno speciale dedicato a "Friends". Le offerte fioccheranno... (foto Getty Images)