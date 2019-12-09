Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron e Joaquim Phoenix in gara per i Golden Globe

Sono state rese note le nomination per i prestigiosi Golden Globe, che premiano i grandi del cinema e della televisione e sono considerati un po' l'anticamera degli Oscar. Tante le star in lizza, da Leonardo DiCaprio a Joaquim Phoenix, da Scarlett Johansson a Charlize Theron. Ecco la lista completa.

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

The Irishman- Storia di un matrimonio- 1917- Joker- I due Papi

MIGLIOR FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL

C’era una volta… a Hollywood- Jojo Rabbit- Cena con delitto; Knives Out- Rocketman -Dolemite Is My Name

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite - Sam Mendes, 1917- Todd Phillips, Joker- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman -Quentin Tarantino, C’era una volta… a Hollywood



MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Christian Bale, Le Mans ’66- Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria- Adam Driver, Storia di un matrimonio- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker- Jonathan Pryce, I due Papi

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet- Scarlett Johansson, Storia di un matrimonio- Saoirse Ronan, Piccole donne- Renee Zellweger, Judy- Charlize Theron, Bombshell

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL

Leonardo DiCaprio, C’era una volta… a Hollywood- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name- Daniel Craig, – Cena con delitto; Knives Out- Taron Egerton, Rocketman - Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL

Awkwafina, The Farewell- Ana de Armas, Cena con delitto; Knives Out- Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart- Emma Thompson, Late Night

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Tom Hanks, Un amico straordinario- Anthony Hopkins, I due Papi- Al Pacino, The Irishman- Joe Pesci, The Irishman- Brad Pitt, C’era una volta.. a Hollywood

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell- Annette Bening, The Report- Laura Dern, Storia di un matrimonio- Jennifer Lopez, Le ragazze di Wall Street- Margot Robbie, Bombshell

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

The Farewell- Dolor y Gloria- Parasite- Ritratto della giovane in fiamme- Les Miserables

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Frozen II- Dragon Trainer 3- Missing Link- Toy Story 4- Il Re Leone



MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Storia di un matrimonio- Parasite- I due Papi- C’era una volta… a Hollywood- The Irishman

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Piccole donne- Joker- Storia di un matrimonio- 1917- Motherless Brooklyn

MIGLIOR CANZONE

Beautiful Ghosts, Cats- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman- Into the Unknown, Frozen II- Spirit, Il Re Leone- Stand Up, Harriet

TELEVISIONE

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA

Big Little Lies- The Crown- Killing Eve- The Morning Show- Succession The Crown 3



MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show- Olivia Colman, The Crown- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies - Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot- Tobias Menzies, The Crown- Billy Porter, Pose

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL

Barry- Fleabag- The Kominsky Method- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- The Politician



MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL

Michael Douglass, The Kominsky Method- Bill Hader, Barry- Ben Platt, The Politician- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself- Ramy Youssef, Ramy

MIGLIOR FILM TV O MINISERIE

Catch-22- Chernobyl- Fosse/Verdon- The Loudest Voice- Unbelievable

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy- Jared Harris, Chernobyl- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable- Joey King, The Act- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method- Kieran Culkin, Succession- Andrew Scott, Fleabag- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl- Henry Winkler, Barry

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Patricia Arquette, The Act - Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown- Toni Collette, Unbelievable- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies- Emily Watson, Chernobyl

(foto Getty Images)