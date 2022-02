Capolavori della fotografia moderna 1900-1940

Max Burchartz, Lotte (Eye), 1928 Gelatin silver print, 30.2 × 40 cm The Museum of Modern Art, New York Thomas Walther Collection. Acquired through the generosity of Peter Norton © Max Burchartz, by SIAE 2021 © 2021 Max Burchartz / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / VG Bild-Kunst, Germany Digital Image © 2021 The Museum of Modern Art, New York

Atelier Stone (Cami Stone and Sasha Stone), Woman Smoking, 1928 Gelatin silver print, 58.6 x 41.4 cm The Museum of Modern Art, New York Thomas Walther Collection. Committee on Photography Fund Digital Image © 2021 The Museum of Modern Art, New York

László Moholy-Nagy Lucia Moholy: Untitled (Portrait of László Moholy-Nagy), 1925 Gelatin silver print, 9.3 x 6.3 cm The Museum of Modern Art, New York Thomas Walther Collection. The Family of Man Fund © 2021 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn Digital Image © 2021 The Museum of Modern Art, New York

karl Blossfeldt, Acanthus mollis (Soft Acanthus, Bear’s Breeches. Bracteoles with the Flowers Removed, Enlarged 4 Times), 1898–1928 Gelatin silver print, 29.8 x 23.8 cm The Museum of Modern Art, New York Thomas Walther Collection. Gift of Thomas Walther © 2021 Karl Blossfeldt / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York Digital Image © 2021 The Museum of Modern Art, New York

Herbert Bayer Humanly Impossible (Self-Portrait), 1932 Gelatin silver print, 38.9 x 29.3 cm The Museum of Modern Art, New York Thomas Walther Collection. Acquired through the generosity of Howard Stein © Herbert Bayer, by SIAE 2021 © 2021 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn Digital Image © 2021 The Museum of Modern Art, New York

Lucia Moholy Florence Henri, 1927 Gelatin silver print, 37.2 x 27.9 cm The Museum of Modern Art, New York Thomas Walther Collection. Gift of Thomas Walther © Lucia Moholy, by SIAE 2021 © 2021 Lucia Moholy Estate/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn Digital Image © 2021 The Museum of Modern Art, New York

Umbo (Otto Umbehr) Mystery of the Street, 1928 Gelatin silver print, 29 x 23.5 cm The Museum of Modern Art, New York Thomas Walther Collection. Gift of Shirley C. Burden, by exchange © Otto Umbehr, by SIAE 2021 © 2021 Umbo / Gallery Kicken Berlin / Phyllis Umbehr / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn Digital Image © 2021 The Museum of Modern Art, New York

André Kertész Fork, 1928 Gelatin silver print, 7 x 9.2 cm The Museum of Modern Art, New York Thomas Walther Collection. Grace M. Mayer Fund © Estate of André Kertész Digital Image © 2021 The Museum of Modern Art, New York

John Gutmann Class, 1935 Gelatin silver print, 22,3 x 19,2 cm The Museum of Modern Art, New York Thomas Walther Collection Digital Image © 2022 The Museum of Modern Art, New York/Scala, Firenze