Ricordate i Brand New Heavies? Sono di ritorno!

Negli Anni Novanta i Brand New Heavies, duo formato da Simon Bartholomew e Andrew Levy, avevano stregato il pubblico con canzoni come "Dream On Dreamer", "Never Stop", "You Are The Universe". Con loro, la bravissima vocalist N'Dea Davenport.
Adesso i Brand New Heavies sono di ritorno con un nuovo album, "TBNH". Il disco uscirà il 6 settembreed è stato anticipato da una cover di "These Walls" di Kendrick Lamar prodotta da Mark Ronson.
Ecco la tracklist
Beautiful - w/ Beverley Knight
Stupid Love - w/ Angela Ricci
Just Believe In You - w/ Siedah Garrett
Getaway - w/ N'Dea Davenport
Heat - w/ Honey Larochelle
The Funk Is Back - w/ Simon Bartholomew
Together - w/ Angie Stone
These Walls – Brand New Heavies and N'Dea Davenport * produced by Mark Ronson
It's My Destiny - w/ Siedah Garrett
Wired Up - w/ N'Dea Davenport
Dance It Out - w/ Angela Ricci
Dontcha Wanna - w/ Laville
Get On The Right Side - w/ Angela Ricci
