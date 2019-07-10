Ricordate i Brand New Heavies? Sono di ritorno!

Negli Anni Novanta i Brand New Heavies, duo formato da Simon Bartholomew e Andrew Levy, avevano stregato il pubblico con canzoni come "Dream On Dreamer", "Never Stop", "You Are The Universe". Con loro, la bravissima vocalist N'Dea Davenport.

Adesso i Brand New Heavies sono di ritorno con un nuovo album, "TBNH". Il disco uscirà il 6 settembreed è stato anticipato da una cover di "These Walls" di Kendrick Lamar prodotta da Mark Ronson.

Ecco la tracklist

Beautiful - w/ Beverley Knight

Stupid Love - w/ Angela Ricci

Just Believe In You - w/ Siedah Garrett

Getaway - w/ N'Dea Davenport

Heat - w/ Honey Larochelle

The Funk Is Back - w/ Simon Bartholomew

Together - w/ Angie Stone

These Walls – Brand New Heavies and N'Dea Davenport * produced by Mark Ronson

It's My Destiny - w/ Siedah Garrett

Wired Up - w/ N'Dea Davenport

Dance It Out - w/ Angela Ricci

Dontcha Wanna - w/ Laville

Get On The Right Side - w/ Angela Ricci