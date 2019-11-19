Audrey Hepburn: le splendide foto mai viste

19 Novembre 2019
Il suo ricordo non tramonterà mai: Audrey Hepburn è una stella destinata a brillare per sempre nel mondo del cinema e nel cuore dei suoi fan.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
ALWAYS AUDREY : Six Iconic Photographers. One Legendary Star. • Includes many rare and unseen photos of Audrey Hepburn on and off stage. • Features images from the archives of six top photographers: Norman Parkinson, Milton H. Greene, Douglas Kirkland, Lawrence Fried, Terry O’Neill and Eva Sereny. • Extensive commentary throughout from Douglas Kirkland, Terry O’Neill and Eva Sereny. • Due for release October 2019. Pre-order at @accartbooks_ • #iconicimages #audreyhepburn #hepburn #alwaysaudrey #normanparkinson #miltonhgreene #douglaskirkland #lawrencefried #terryoneill #evasereny #film #movie #onset #photography #accartbooks #publication #rare #unseen #photo #icon
Ai quali è destinato un entusiasmante progetto: "Always Audrey". Ovvero una mostra, in programma presso la Iconic Images Gallery, a Chelsea, Londra, visitabile fino al gennaio 2020, e un volume di eccezionali scatti fotografici.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
British actress and model Audrey Hepburn photographed for US Glamour magazine at ‘La Vigna’ villa, near Rome, Italy whilst between filming of King Vidor’s “War and Peace”, in August 1955. • Photo by Norman Parkinson (@Norman_Parkinson) • Available as a limited edition, fine art print with @iconicimagesgallery • #iconicimages #normanparkinson #british #actress #model #audreyhepburn #glamour #magazine #editorial #rome #1955 #50s #fifties #fashion #photography #portrait #lavigna
In esposizione (e riprodotte nel volume) le immagini di Audrey Hepburn realizzate da sei celebri fotografi (Norman Parkinson, Milton H. Greene, Douglas Kirkland, Terry O’Neill, Eva Sereny e, per la prima volta, Lawrence Fried). Si tratta di foto in cui Audrey appare nei dietro le quinte dei suoi film, in spiaggia, nei momenti di relax. Per ripercorrere ancora una volta l'incredibile carriera e vita di una vera, indimenticabile, stella dello spettacolo.
(Foto Getty Images)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
"His are the only clothes in which I am myself. He is far more than a couturier, he is a creator of personality." Audrey Hepburn on Hubert de Givenchy. • Photo by Norman Parkinson • Available as a Limited Edition, Fine Art Print. • #iconicimages #audreyhepburn #givenchy #fineart #hepburn #actress #hubertdegivenchy #fashion #designer #blossom #square #dress #glamour #normanparkinson #photography #photographer #fifties #1955 #magazine #rome #italy
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
From the new book "Always Audrey: Six Iconic Photographers. One Legendary Star". Audrey Hepburn photographed by Lawrence Fried in New York, 1951. Audrey Hepburn was in New York starring in the Broadway play Gigi. #audreyhepburn #romanholiday #sabrina #breakfastattiffanys #oldhollywood #vintage #styleicon #vintagefashion #beautiful #marilynmonroe #1950s #50s #50sfashion #newyork #fashion #lawrencefried #gigi #alwaysaudrey
Foto
Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te
Disponibile su
RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293