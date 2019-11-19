Audrey Hepburn: le splendide foto mai viste

Sei celebri fotografi e alcune incantevoli immagini di Audrey Hepburn per una mostra e un libro dedicati ai fan della grande attrice

Il suo ricordo non tramonterà mai: Audrey Hepburn è una stella destinata a brillare per sempre nel mondo del cinema e nel cuore dei suoi fan.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

ALWAYS AUDREY : Six Iconic Photographers. One Legendary Star. • Includes many rare and unseen photos of Audrey Hepburn on and off stage. • Features images from the archives of six top photographers: Norman Parkinson, Milton H. Greene, Douglas Kirkland, Lawrence Fried, Terry O’Neill and Eva Sereny. • Extensive commentary throughout from Douglas Kirkland, Terry O’Neill and Eva Sereny. • Due for release October 2019. Pre-order at @accartbooks_ • #iconicimages #audreyhepburn #hepburn #alwaysaudrey #normanparkinson #miltonhgreene #douglaskirkland #lawrencefried #terryoneill #evasereny #film #movie #onset #photography #accartbooks #publication #rare #unseen #photo #icon

Un post condiviso da Iconic Images (@iconicimagesnet) in data:

Ai quali è destinato un entusiasmante progetto: "Always Audrey". Ovvero una mostra, in programma presso la Iconic Images Gallery, a Chelsea, Londra, visitabile fino al gennaio 2020, e un volume di eccezionali scatti fotografici.

In esposizione (e riprodotte nel volume) le immagini di Audrey Hepburn realizzate da sei celebri fotografi (Norman Parkinson, Milton H. Greene, Douglas Kirkland, Terry O’Neill, Eva Sereny e, per la prima volta, Lawrence Fried). Si tratta di foto in cui Audrey appare nei dietro le quinte dei suoi film, in spiaggia, nei momenti di relax. Per ripercorrere ancora una volta l'incredibile carriera e vita di una vera, indimenticabile, stella dello spettacolo.

(Foto Getty Images)

