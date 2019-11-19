Audrey Hepburn: le splendide foto mai viste

Il suo ricordo non tramonterà mai: Audrey Hepburn è una stella destinata a brillare per sempre nel mondo del cinema e nel cuore dei suoi fan.

Ai quali è destinato un entusiasmante progetto: "Always Audrey". Ovvero una mostra, in programma presso la Iconic Images Gallery, a Chelsea, Londra, visitabile fino al gennaio 2020, e un volume di eccezionali scatti fotografici.

In esposizione (e riprodotte nel volume) le immagini di Audrey Hepburn realizzate da sei celebri fotografi (Norman Parkinson, Milton H. Greene, Douglas Kirkland, Terry O’Neill, Eva Sereny e, per la prima volta, Lawrence Fried). Si tratta di foto in cui Audrey appare nei dietro le quinte dei suoi film, in spiaggia, nei momenti di relax. Per ripercorrere ancora una volta l'incredibile carriera e vita di una vera, indimenticabile, stella dello spettacolo.

(Foto Getty Images)