Non solo Deva Cassel: anche la figlia di Milla Jovovovich somiglia alla mamma in maniera impressionante!

Non c'è solo Deva Cassel. Se infatti la figlia di Vincent Cassel e Monica Bellucci somiglia alla madre in modo impressionante, anche la figlia di Milla Jovovich (e del regista Paul W.S. Anderson) è identica alla madre. Una vera goccia d'acqua.
La piccola, che si chiama Ever Gabo Anderson, sta anche seguendo le orme materne. Infatti, ad appena 11 anni, appare già sulla copertina del magazine Jalouse, per cui aveva lavorato anche mamma Milla.
Ed è stata proprio Milla Jovovich, orgogliosa della figlia, a postare sulla sua pagina Instagram la cover della rivista.
I’m so proud of my amazing daughter @evergaboanderson being featured on the premiere cover of the US edition of @jalousemag! It’s actually very personal to me because I was on the premiere cover when the magazine came out in France back in the 90’s and now she’s following in my footsteps so many years later!! Also, I love her interview. Such a smart, insightful and caring little girl. And great job shooting and writing the article by the super talented @chrissbrenner and a big thank you to @Prada and @veesback for the amazing looks! I really can’t wait for you all to read the article, it’s out on newsstands in France and America now! Photo: @chrissbrenner styling: @hennakristiina Hair: @hairbycandicebirns Photo assistant: @healthylust #evergaboanderson #evergabo #proudmama #prada
«Sono orgogliosa di vedere la mia fantastica bambina sulla copertina della stessa rivista per cui ho posato io negli anni Novanta», ha scritto Milla.
La Jovovich è madre anche di un'altra bambina, Dashiel Edan Jovovich Anderson, e ha da poco annunciato la sua terza gravidanza.
(Foto Getty Images)
