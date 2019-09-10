William ricorda mamma Diana in una foto col fratello, per il 999 Day

Attualità
In Inghilterra si celebra il 999 Day, la festa dedicata alle forze di sicurezza e di primo soccorso del Regno Unito.
Per l'occasione, il Principe William non ha fatto mancare il suo supporto a Polizia, volontari, paramedici e Vigili del fuoco anche attraverso il profilo Instagram ufficiale di Kensington Palace.
Lo ha fatto con un lungo post e una serie di foto che lo ritraggono con le figure impegnate nella sicurezza dei sudditi, ma davanti a tutte ha scelto uno scatto che risale al 1988, quando insieme al fratello Harry e ai cuginetti Peter Phillips e Zara Tindall giocava a bordo di una vecchia autopompa dei vigili del fuoco.
Nelle retrovie, a supervisionare a sua volta la sicurezza dei piccoli, lo sguardo attento di Lady D.
Today marks #999DayUK, when we celebrate and say thank you to our incredible Police, Fire and Emergency Medical services and all our specialised emergency services for all that they do to keep us safe. The first photograph in this post is of The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex and their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, with their cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall in the yard of the Old Fire Station in the grounds of Sandringham House in 1988. On 999 Day later today The Duke will visit @TheFirefightersCharity at Harcombe House in Devon to hear about the support that the centre provides to members of the fire and rescue service and their families, and meet representatives from across the emergency services sector. On the extraordinary work of our emergency services, The Duke of Cambridge said: "As a society, we owe our wellbeing, and indeed our lives, to the men and women in our emergency services who work tirelessly to protect us in some of the most difficult circumstances. It is only fitting that we should recognise the vital role that they play, and pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities." 999 Day begins annually at 9am on the 9th September (the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month) and is held to pay tribute to the invaluable work that is carried out by the emergency services and responders. Getty images / Press Association
«È stata scattata nel 1988 nel parco di Sandringham House, davanti alla vecchia caserma dei pompieri», si legge nella didascalia. «Ci sono il duca di Cambridge e il duca di Sussex, insieme ai cugini Peter Phillips e Zara Tindall, e alla madre Diana, principessa del Galles».
Si tratta di una giornata di grande significato per l'erede al trono che, fino a qualche anno fa, lavorava per la RAF e pilotava gli elicotteri dell’elisoccorso, e come in ogni occasione importante ecco il tenero ricordo del Principe alla madre, a pochi giorni dall'anniversario della tragica scomparsa.
