William ricorda mamma Diana in una foto col fratello, per il 999 Day

In Inghilterra si celebra il 999 Day, la festa dedicata alle forze di sicurezza e di primo soccorso del Regno Unito.

Per l'occasione, il Principe William non ha fatto mancare il suo supporto a Polizia, volontari, paramedici e Vigili del fuoco anche attraverso il profilo Instagram ufficiale di Kensington Palace.

Lo ha fatto con un lungo post e una serie di foto che lo ritraggono con le figure impegnate nella sicurezza dei sudditi, ma davanti a tutte ha scelto uno scatto che risale al 1988, quando insieme al fratello Harry e ai cuginetti Peter Phillips e Zara Tindall giocava a bordo di una vecchia autopompa dei vigili del fuoco.

Nelle retrovie, a supervisionare a sua volta la sicurezza dei piccoli, lo sguardo attento di Lady D.

«È stata scattata nel 1988 nel parco di Sandringham House, davanti alla vecchia caserma dei pompieri», si legge nella didascalia. «Ci sono il duca di Cambridge e il duca di Sussex, insieme ai cugini Peter Phillips e Zara Tindall, e alla madre Diana, principessa del Galles».

Si tratta di una giornata di grande significato per l'erede al trono che, fino a qualche anno fa, lavorava per la RAF e pilotava gli elicotteri dell’elisoccorso, e come in ogni occasione importante ecco il tenero ricordo del Principe alla madre, a pochi giorni dall'anniversario della tragica scomparsa.