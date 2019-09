Leonardo DiCaprio e Will Smith uniti per salvare l'Amazzonia

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Introducing: the @Allbirds and JUST Limited Edition Tree Runner and Tree Topper! Shoes and water may seem out of the blue, but to us it was second nature. Like us, Allbirds is committed to using natural materials to make better things in a better way. From the FSC-certified trees to make their shoes and our packaging, to the Brazilian sugarcane in their SweetFoam™ soles and our carton caps, it’s clear that we’re birds of a feather. ⁣ ⁣ With the environment + Brazil close to both of our hearts, 100% of the proceeds from this collection will be donated to Allbirds investor @leonardodicaprio’s Amazon Forest Fund. These dollars will work to fight the devastating fires burning in the Brazilian Amazon. #drinkJUST #weareallbirds