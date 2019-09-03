Il Principe Harry torna in Africa. "Non vedo l'ora di presentare mia moglie e mio figlio al Sud Africa"

Il Principe Harry si prepara per tornare in Africa, un viaggio molto frequente per lui, nei luoghi dove mamma Diana aveva intrapreso battaglie contro l'Aids e le mine antiuomo.
Questa volta però, il viaggio sarà ancora più speciale perché con lui ci saranno la moglie Meghan e il piccolo Archie.
Se per Meghan il tour in Africa sarà un romantico ritorno sui luoghi in cui è nato l'amore tra lei e il Principe, per Archie, nato lo scorso 6 maggio, sarà il primo viaggio ufficiale e a soli quattro mesi sarà il più giovane membro di casa Windsor al suo «debutto» internazionale.
La famiglia partirà il 23 settembre verso il Malawi, quindi si sposterà in Angola, dove Lady D venne fotografata con elmetto e giubbotto antiproiettile, impegnata in operazioni di bonifica di campi minati, con la ong Halo Trust.
In fine, prima di rientrare a casa, Harry, Meghan e Baby Archie andranno in Botswana, Paese di cui il principe è stato nominato ambasciatore da Elisabetta II e dove iniziò la storia dei Duchi di Sussex e in Sud Africa.
Harry ha condiviso la gioia per questo primo viaggio di famiglia attraverso un dolce messaggio, pubblicato sul profilo Instagram Sussex Royal:
«Tra poche settimane la nostra famiglia partirà per il suo primo tour ufficiale in Africa, un Paese che considero come la mia seconda casa. I nostri collaboratori ci hanno aiutato a creare un itinerario significativo che siamo felici di condivedere con voi. Come nota personale, aggiungo che non vedo l’ora di presentare mia
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.” - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi , Angola and Botswana •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following
Foto
Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te
Disponibile su
RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293