In Cornovaglia l'isola gemella di Mont Saint-Michel

Mont Saint-Michel è tra i 3 luoghi più visitati in Francia.
Un piccolissimo comune della Normandia che ha dello straordinario, passando da isolotto a collina a seconda della marea, dando origine ad uno dei più spettacolari panorami francesi.
Dal 1979 è Patrimonio dell’Umanità dell’UNESCO, ma non tutti sanno che in Cornovaglia esiste un'isola "gemella" a Mont Saint-Michel.
St. Michael’s Mount è un'isola tidale di fronte alla cittadina di Marazion, nella Cornovaglia occidentale.
Entrambe le isole sono dedicate all'arcangelo Michele, che qui apparve ad un gruppo di Benedettini proveniente proprio da Mont Saint-Michel ed ecco spiegata la somiglianza nei loro nomi.
Proprio come accade in Francia, anche qui le maree separano periodicamente l'isola dalla terraferma.
Un traghetto collega la città di Marazion a St. Michael’s Mount, raggiungibile anche a piedi durante la bassa marea.
Sulla collina sorge un castello ricco di stanze tutte da scoprire come la Sir John’s Room affacciata sul mare, la biblioteca e la Smoking Room, c'è poi un magnifico giardino e il villaggio con il suo caratteristico porto.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Whether you’re finding your own way through flower-lined pathways, clambering up steep, Victorian steps or simply taking it all in from up high on the battlements – lose yourself in an island garden sure to surprise… Our garden is open on Thursdays & Fridays from 10.00am - 17.30pm until the 30th August, with last admissions an hour before closing. . . . #islandgarden #coastalgarden #subtropicalgarden #garden #subtropical #plants #subtropicalplants #castle #island #stmichaelsmount #explore #discover #enjoy #cornwall
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Library This room formed part of the twelfth century monastic buildings. It was converted to its present format in the 1780s when the ceiling was introduced and a bedroom created in a new room immediately above. Before that it was one tall room, most likely the monks' chimney to release smoke from cooking. . . . : @fotocais - Inside the castle on St Michael's Mount! Weirdly fun fact - some of the St Aubyn family still lives there! . . . #traveling #imatourist #uk #england #cornwall #marazion #stmichaelsmount #castle #midevil
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Blue Drawing Rooms were a conversion of the earlier Lady Chapel, or more probably a fresh building on the original footprint with the addition of the small vestibule where you enter. These rooms contain some very early Rococo Gothic plasterwork and are furnished with Chippendale chairs. The sofa in this room was sat on by Queen Victoria during an impromptu visit to the island on the royal yacht with Prince Albert. . . . #thebluedrawingroom #castle #stmichaelsmountcastle #historic #history #rococo #chippendale #islandstories #royalvisits #stmichaelsmount #marazion #cornwall
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Taken by our head gardener, Darren, a few days ago. Not a bad spot to call your office... . . : @darren.little_2000 - A view from above the office . . #repost #headgardener #garden #gardensbythesea #coastalgarden #subtropicalgarden #coastal #subtropical #plants #stmichaelsmount #marazion #cornwall
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Climb to the summit of the castle and attend one of our Sunday services in our unique church which dates back to 1135. Church services are held in the Church of St Michael and All Angels throughout the season from Whit Sunday through to St Michael's Day. . . . #churchofstmichaelandallangels #stmichael #patronsaint #church #chapel #sundayservice #churchservice #castle #stmichaelsmount #marazion #cornwall
Now on air