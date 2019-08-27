1519056089961
In Cornovaglia l'isola gemella di Mont Saint-Michel

L'isola francese è la più famosa, ma in Cornovaglia St Michael's Mount è altrettanto affascinante.

Mont Saint-Michel è tra i 3 luoghi più visitati in Francia.

Un piccolissimo comune della Normandia che ha dello straordinario, passando da isolotto a collina a seconda della marea, dando origine ad uno dei più spettacolari panorami francesi.

Dal 1979 è Patrimonio dell’Umanità dell’UNESCO, ma non tutti sanno che in Cornovaglia esiste un'isola "gemella" a Mont Saint-Michel.

St. Michael’s Mount è un'isola tidale di fronte alla cittadina di Marazion, nella Cornovaglia occidentale.
Entrambe le isole sono dedicate all'arcangelo Michele, che qui apparve ad un gruppo di Benedettini proveniente proprio da Mont Saint-Michel ed ecco spiegata la somiglianza nei loro nomi.

Proprio come accade in Francia, anche qui le maree separano periodicamente l'isola dalla terraferma.

Un traghetto collega la città di Marazion a St. Michael’s Mount, raggiungibile anche a piedi durante la bassa marea.

Sulla collina sorge un castello ricco di stanze tutte da scoprire come la Sir John’s Room affacciata sul mare, la biblioteca e la Smoking Room, c'è poi un magnifico giardino e il villaggio con il suo caratteristico porto.

