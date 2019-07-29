Meghan Markle al lavoro: dirige Vogue UK e sceglie 15 grandi donne per la copertina

Meghan Markle si è messa al lavoro: è stata infatti direttrice del numero di agosto di Vogue UK. Un vero evento: è la prima volta infatti che un Reale, anche se acquisito, è direttore di una rivista.
A dare la notizia è stata la pagina Instagram ufficiale dei Duchi del Sussex: «Negli ultimi sette mesi la Duchessa ha curato i contenuti con il redattore capo di Vogue Uk, Edward Enninful, per realizzare un numero che sottolineasse la forza del collettivo» e Meghan ha aggiunto: «Essere guest editor del numero di settembre di British Vogue è stato gratificante, educativo e stimolante e sono felice di poter condividere quello che abbiamo creato. Vorrei ringraziare gli amici che mi hanno appoggiato in questa impresa, prestando tempo ed energia per aiutarmi a realizzare queste pagine e la copertina. Grazie per avermi detto sì e grazie a Edward per questa grandiosa opportunità».
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
Meghan Markle ha lavorato per sette mesi a questo numero speciale, in cui si parla delle donne che stanno cambiando il mondo. Il titolo del numero è infatti "Forces for Changes"(forze per il cambiamento). In copertina sono ritratte quindici donne ispiratrici. Una foto però è uno specchio: perché ogni lettrice possa sentirsi protagonista del cambiamento. «Il sedicesimo spazio sulla copertina, uno specchio, è stato aggiunto per fare in modo che chiunque tenga il numero fra le mani, possa sentirsi parte di questo collettivo», ha spiegato Meghan nell'editoriale.
Queste le 15 donne della copertina:
1) Adwoa Aboah, modella
2) Adut Akech Bior, modella (ha trascorso i primi anni di vita in un campo profughi fra Kenya e Uganda)
3) Ramla Ali, prima boxer donna della Somalia
4) Jacinda Ardern, primo ministro della Nuova Zelanda
5) Sinead Burke, attivista
6) Gemma Chan, attrice
7) Laverne Cox, attrice
8) Jane Fonda, attrice
9) Salma Hayek Pinault, attrice, produttrice e attivista
10) Francesca Hayward, prima ballerina del Royal Ballet di Londra
11) Jameela Jamil, attrice
12) Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, scrittrice
13) Yara Shahidi, attrice
14) Greta Thunberg, attivista
15) Christy Turlington Burns, modella e fondatrice di Every Mother Counts
La rivista contiene anche una lunga intervista a Michelle Obama e un reportage sull'incontro fra il Principe Harry e la celebre etologa Jane Goodall.
A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.
