La Regina Letizia colpisce ancora: il suo look low cost è una lezione di chic

La Regina Letizia di Spagna ancora una volta dà una lezione di stile, indossando un abito di una nota catena spagnola low cost a un'occasione ufficiale e mostrandosi davvero elegantissima.
LETIZIA DI SPAGNA E IL RICICLO CREATIVO
Per un’udienza al Palazzo de la Zarzuela di Madrid, Letizia Ortiz ha infatti scelto un abito blu notte in tessuto bouclé, dallo scollo a barca. Un modello low cost (a malapena 20 euro), che, indossato con una semplice cintura sottile in vita, è subito risultato molto elegante. Non è la prima volta che la Regina Letizia sceglie abiti low cost, alla portata di tutti, per le occasioni ufficiali. Un modo per ricordare ai sudditi (e non solo) che per essere davvero chic non è necessario spendere patrimoni. Basta abbinare a capi dal prezzo accessibile discrezione e buon gusto.
GARA D'ELEGANZA TRA LETIZIA DI SPAGNA E KATE MIDDLETON
(Foto Getty Images)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
(Please swipe left⬅️ for more photos) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ News {16 July 2019 | Tuesday} : Queen Letizia received two audiences today at the Palacio de la Zarzuela {Madrid, Spain}. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (1) Her Majesty received in an audience the representatives of the organizers of the International Congress of the International Association of Social Communication Studies (IAMCR / AIECS). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (2) Her Majesty, Honorary President of Santander WomenNOW Summit, the international congress that celebrates diversity and defends the real equality of rights between women and men organized by Taller de Editores-Vocento, received in an audience representatives of the people who have participated in the realization of the project "WomenNow #MakeHERstory 2019." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ Queen Letizia's Outfit of the Day : : Zara (on sale for 19.99 euros) : Carolina Herrera : Earrings - Unknown | - Karen Hallam
