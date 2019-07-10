Serena Williams senza filtri: il suo forte messaggio per la bellezza al naturale!

La vera bellezza (e la vera libertà) è essere se stesse. A dirlo con veemenza è Serena Williams, che, invece delle parole, ha usato un'arma ancora più efficace: l'immagine.
In tempi di photoshop esasperato, per modificare ogni particolarità che esula da un ideale astratto di perfezione, Serena Williams si è lasciata ritrarre (dal celebre fotografo Alexi Lubomirski) sulla copertina del prestigioso magazine Harper's Bazaar così com'è, senza nessun ritocco.
E la sua immagine è davvero maestosa e reale. Mozzafiato, per energia e bellezza.
Serena senza filtri: nell'intervista l'atleta racconta anche i momenti più controversi della sua carriera, come la finale persa contro la tennista giapponese Naomi Osaka. E promette: «Alzerò la voce per i diritti delle donne».
@SerenaWilliams! The tennis superstar goes unretouched, and gets candid in a first-person essay about last year's controversial match at the US Open—and why she'll never regret using her voice to speak out against injustice.
"I've been called every name in the book. I've been shamed because of my body shape. I've been paid unequally because of my sex. I've been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it's never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, 'Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.'" @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched
I'm proud to use my voice and words to share an essay on the raw feelings I had during a match we may all remember.
