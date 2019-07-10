1519056089961
Serena Williams senza filtri: il suo forte messaggio per la bellezza al naturale!

Serena Williams trionfa sulla copertina del magazine Harper's Bazaar. Senza photoshop e senza ritocchi. Perché la vera bellezza è essere se stesse

La vera bellezza (e la vera libertà) è essere se stesse. A dirlo con veemenza è Serena Williams, che, invece delle parole, ha usato un'arma ancora più efficace: l'immagine.

In tempi di photoshop esasperato, per modificare ogni particolarità che esula da un ideale astratto di perfezione, Serena Williams si è lasciata ritrarre (dal celebre fotografo Alexi Lubomirski) sulla copertina del prestigioso magazine Harper's Bazaar così com'è, senza nessun ritocco.

E la sua immagine è davvero maestosa e reale. Mozzafiato, per energia e bellezza.

Serena senza filtri: nell'intervista l'atleta racconta anche i momenti più controversi della sua carriera, come la finale persa contro la tennista giapponese Naomi Osaka. E promette: «Alzerò la voce per i diritti delle donne». 

“I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it’s never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.’” @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @ralphlauren, @bulgariofficial and @louboutinworld

