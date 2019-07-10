1519056089961
Lady Gaga si lancia nel business dei cosmetici!

Lady Gaga lancia il suo brand beauty

L’artista statunitense ha finalmente svelato Haus Laboratories, il suo progetto sui prodotti di bellezza

Le indiscrezioni e le notizie si sono susseguite per mesi, ma adesso è ufficiale: Lady Gaga è entrata nel mondo dei cosmetici con la sua Haus Laboratories. L’annuncio è stato fatto con un video sul profilo ufficiale della cantante.

«L’ultima cosa di cui il mondo ha bisogno è di un altro brand di bellezza» dice Lady Gaga nel video di presentazione, «Dicono che la bellezza è negli occhi di chi guarda, ma a Haus Laboratories diciamo che la bellezza è come ti vedi». Il video ha entusiasmato i fan della popstar anche per la sua colonna sonora, con le musiche di Boys Noize, Tchami, Bloodpop e ovviamente di Lady Gaga.

Secondo alcune fonti, l’artista ha avuto l’ispirazione durante il suo periodo da aspirante cantante a New York, quando iniziò a sperimentare make up elaborati per creare al suo incredibile e inimitabile look. La Haus Laboratories darà il via alle vendite il 15 luglio. Inizialmente sarà disponibile solo un kit dove che comprende un lucidalabbra, dei colori e una matita per labbra, ma Lady Gaga ha già affermato che sono in arrivo edizioni speciali con più prodotti.

When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had. I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way. Love, Lady Gaga

Con l’annuncio del suo brand di cosmetici, Lady GaGa è entrata ufficialmente nel mondo del beauty e i suoi prodotti saranno venduti e spediti anche tramite Amazon. Il lancio di Haus Laboratories sarà simultaneo negli Stati Uniti, Regno Unito e Germania.

