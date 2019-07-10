Lady Gaga lancia il suo brand beauty

Le indiscrezioni e le notizie si sono susseguite per mesi, ma adesso è ufficiale: Lady Gaga è entrata nel mondo dei cosmetici con la sua Haus Laboratories. L’annuncio è stato fatto con un video sul profilo ufficiale della cantante.
«L’ultima cosa di cui il mondo ha bisogno è di un altro brand di bellezza» dice Lady Gaga nel video di presentazione, «Dicono che la bellezza è negli occhi di chi guarda, ma a Haus Laboratories diciamo che la bellezza è come ti vedi». Il video ha entusiasmato i fan della popstar anche per la sua colonna sonora, con le musiche di Boys Noize, Tchami, Bloodpop e ovviamente di Lady Gaga.
Secondo alcune fonti, l’artista ha avuto l’ispirazione durante il suo periodo da aspirante cantante a New York, quando iniziò a sperimentare make up elaborati per creare al suo incredibile e inimitabile look. La Haus Laboratories darà il via alle vendite il 15 luglio. Inizialmente sarà disponibile solo un kit dove che comprende un lucidalabbra, dei colori e una matita per labbra, ma Lady Gaga ha già affermato che sono in arrivo edizioni speciali con più prodotti.
When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had. I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way. Love, Lady Gaga
Con l’annuncio del suo brand di cosmetici, Lady GaGa è entrata ufficialmente nel mondo del beauty e i suoi prodotti saranno venduti e spediti anche tramite Amazon. Il lancio di Haus Laboratories sarà simultaneo negli Stati Uniti, Regno Unito e Germania.
