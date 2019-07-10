Lady Gaga lancia il suo brand beauty

Le indiscrezioni e le notizie si sono susseguite per mesi, ma adesso è ufficiale: Lady Gaga è entrata nel mondo dei cosmetici con la sua Haus Laboratories. L’annuncio è stato fatto con un video sul profilo ufficiale della cantante.

«L’ultima cosa di cui il mondo ha bisogno è di un altro brand di bellezza» dice Lady Gaga nel video di presentazione, «Dicono che la bellezza è negli occhi di chi guarda, ma a Haus Laboratories diciamo che la bellezza è come ti vedi». Il video ha entusiasmato i fan della popstar anche per la sua colonna sonora, con le musiche di Boys Noize, Tchami, Bloodpop e ovviamente di Lady Gaga.

Secondo alcune fonti, l’artista ha avuto l’ispirazione durante il suo periodo da aspirante cantante a New York, quando iniziò a sperimentare make up elaborati per creare al suo incredibile e inimitabile look. La Haus Laboratories darà il via alle vendite il 15 luglio. Inizialmente sarà disponibile solo un kit dove che comprende un lucidalabbra, dei colori e una matita per labbra, ma Lady Gaga ha già affermato che sono in arrivo edizioni speciali con più prodotti.

Con l’annuncio del suo brand di cosmetici, Lady GaGa è entrata ufficialmente nel mondo del beauty e i suoi prodotti saranno venduti e spediti anche tramite Amazon. Il lancio di Haus Laboratories sarà simultaneo negli Stati Uniti, Regno Unito e Germania.