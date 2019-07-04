Baby Archie: sabato il battesimo. E scatta il toto-padrini

Baby Archie sarà battezzato sabato 6 luglio, nella cappella privata del Castello di Windsor, dove si sono sposati i suoi genitori, i Duchi del Sussex Meghan Markle e il Principe Harry. A officiare la cerimonia, l'arcivescovo di Canterbury. La Regina Elisabetta non sarà presente.

Questo è quel (poco) che si sa sul battesimo. Invitati? Top secret, si sa solo che saranno 25. Foto? Probabilmente, ma a discrezione dei genitori. Sudditi in festa intorno a Windsor? Difficile, perché la cerimonia sarà in forma privata, per espresso volere dei Duchi del Sussex (notizia che ha scontentato e deluso tutti i fan della coppia, desiderosi di essere partecipi dell'evento).

L'interrogativo più grande riguarda però i padrini. Chi saranno i prescelti da Meghan e dal Principe Harry? Totale mistero. Ma le scommesse impazzano. Ecco le più quotate.

Le stelle di Hollywood

George e Amal Clooney sono molto amica dei Duchi del Sussex e potrebbero essere i prescelti per il battesimo di Baby Archie.

La regina della tv a stelle e strisce

Oprah Winfrey, celebre personaggio televisivo, è un'amica di Meghan.

La migliore amica (di Meghan)

Jessica Mulroney, la stylist canadese ha aiutato Meghan nei preparativi di nozze e al baby shower.

Il compagno di scuola (del Principe Harry)

Charlie van Straubenzee era con il Principe Harry alla Ludgrove Prep School.

Il cupido (della coppia)

Misha Nonoo ha fatto incontrare i Duchi del Sussex.

Il buon amico (del Principe Harry)

Mark Dyer, ufficiale che è stato molto vicino ai Principi William ed Harry dopo la morte di Lady Diana.

Sabato sarà svelato il mistero. Insieme a un altro dubbio, più da fashion victim: Meghan vestirà Givenchy, come accade per le cerimonie più formali? E vestirà di color crema, come Kate Middleton, o sarà anticonformista anche in questo?