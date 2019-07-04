Baby Archie: sabato il battesimo. E scatta il toto-padrini

Baby Archie sarà battezzato sabato 6 luglio, nella cappella privata del Castello di Windsor, dove si sono sposati i suoi genitori, i Duchi del Sussex Meghan Markle e il Principe Harry. A officiare la cerimonia, l'arcivescovo di Canterbury. La Regina Elisabetta non sarà presente.
Questo è quel (poco) che si sa sul battesimo. Invitati? Top secret, si sa solo che saranno 25. Foto? Probabilmente, ma a discrezione dei genitori. Sudditi in festa intorno a Windsor? Difficile, perché la cerimonia sarà in forma privata, per espresso volere dei Duchi del Sussex (notizia che ha scontentato e deluso tutti i fan della coppia, desiderosi di essere partecipi dell'evento).
L'interrogativo più grande riguarda però i padrini. Chi saranno i prescelti da Meghan e dal Principe Harry? Totale mistero. Ma le scommesse impazzano. Ecco le più quotate.
George e Amal Clooney sono molto amica dei Duchi del Sussex e potrebbero essere i prescelti per il battesimo di Baby Archie.
Oprah Winfrey, celebre personaggio televisivo, è un'amica di Meghan.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I woke up this morning and saw 300k of you and couldn’t believe my eyes. I started posting my love for family and fashion right after Ivy was born and the fact that so many of you are here makes me feel so blessed. So I think it’s time I do more giving back to YOU. This year will be filled with giveaways ( bigger and better than ever before) because it brings me joy to give YOU special things. I am bringing it up a notch this year to thank you for your loyalty. ❤️ u guys. Please let me know who you are ⬇️ and how long you’ve been following this account. I want to get to know you too! Here’s to a great year!!!
Jessica Mulroney, la stylist canadese ha aiutato Meghan nei preparativi di nozze e al baby shower.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Have loved seeing the photos from the wedding of @daisyjenks and Charlie van Straubenzee over the last few days. How pretty is Daisy’s floral appliqué @mirazwillinger dress and veil! Also love her delicate but simple accessories and what looks to be a vintage necklace in a pretty scalloped swag design. And what about that ‘bicycle made for two’ - the sweetest rickshaw from our friends at @turmerichouse. What a lovely English country wedding. #daisydaisy #englishwedding #bridalstyle #vintagejewellery #vintagejewelry #vintagejewels #reworkedvintage #originalvintage #reimaginedvintage #uniquestyle #bespoke #bespokejewellery #history #heirloom #treasured #timeless #luxe #madeinengland #jewellerywithmeaning #surreywedding #bicyclemadefortwo #daisyjenks
Charlie van Straubenzee era con il Principe Harry alla Ludgrove Prep School.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Misha at the Met Gala last night in her own design complete with bell sleeves and bow back detail ❤️ #MetGala #MetCamp
Misha Nonoo ha fatto incontrare i Duchi del Sussex.
Mark Dyer, ufficiale che è stato molto vicino ai Principi William ed Harry dopo la morte di Lady Diana.
Sabato sarà svelato il mistero. Insieme a un altro dubbio, più da fashion victim: Meghan vestirà Givenchy, come accade per le cerimonie più formali? E vestirà di color crema, come Kate Middleton, o sarà anticonformista anche in questo?
Now on air