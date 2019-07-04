1519056089961
Baby Archie: sabato il battesimo. E scatta il toto-padrini

Battesimo "top secret" per Baby Archie. Meghan non vuol far trapelare nessun dettaglio. Ma fioccano le scommesse: chi saranno i padrini?

Baby Archie sarà battezzato sabato 6 luglio, nella cappella privata del Castello di Windsor, dove si sono sposati i suoi genitori, i Duchi del Sussex Meghan Markle e il Principe Harry. A officiare la cerimonia, l'arcivescovo di Canterbury. La Regina Elisabetta non sarà presente.

Questo è quel (poco) che si sa sul battesimo. Invitati? Top secret, si sa solo che saranno 25. Foto? Probabilmente, ma a discrezione dei genitori. Sudditi in festa intorno a Windsor? Difficile, perché la cerimonia sarà in forma privata, per espresso volere dei Duchi del Sussex (notizia che ha scontentato e deluso tutti i fan della coppia, desiderosi di essere partecipi dell'evento).

L'interrogativo più grande riguarda però i padrini. Chi saranno i prescelti da Meghan e dal Principe Harry? Totale mistero. Ma le scommesse impazzano. Ecco le più quotate.

Le stelle di Hollywood

George e Amal Clooney sono molto amica dei Duchi del Sussex e potrebbero essere i prescelti per il battesimo di Baby Archie.

La regina della tv a stelle e strisce

Oprah Winfrey, celebre personaggio televisivo, è un'amica di Meghan.

La migliore amica (di Meghan)

Jessica Mulroney, la stylist canadese ha aiutato Meghan nei preparativi di nozze e al baby shower.

Il compagno di scuola (del Principe Harry)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Have loved seeing the photos from the wedding of @daisyjenks and Charlie van Straubenzee over the last few days.

Un post condiviso da Abby Gadd (@agneswalker_jewellery) in data:

Charlie van Straubenzee era con il Principe Harry alla Ludgrove Prep School.

Il cupido (della coppia)

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Misha at the Met Gala last night in her own design complete with bell sleeves and bow back detail ❤️ #MetGala #MetCamp

Un post condiviso da MISHA NONOO (@mishanonoo) in data:

Misha Nonoo ha fatto incontrare i Duchi del Sussex.

Il buon amico (del Principe Harry)

Mark Dyer, ufficiale che è stato molto vicino ai Principi William ed Harry dopo la morte di Lady Diana.

Sabato sarà svelato il mistero. Insieme a un altro dubbio, più da fashion victim: Meghan vestirà Givenchy, come accade per le cerimonie più formali? E vestirà di color crema, come Kate Middleton, o sarà anticonformista anche in questo?

 

 

   

