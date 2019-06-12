1519056089961
1519056108976
1519056122203
1519056137704
Vuoi lavorare alle Maldive? Ecco come fare!

Il lavoro dei sogni? E' alle Maldive ed è ideale per gli amanti del mare

Un resort a più stelle alle Maldive offre a un candidato il vero lavoro dei sogni. Doti richieste: amare il mare e gli animali marini

Passare due settimane in compagnia di tartarughe marine nel bellissimo panorama delle Maldive: è questo l’ultimo imperdibile annuncio di lavoro per gli amanti degli animali e del mare! L’offerta è stata lanciata dall’hotel quattro stelle Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.

Per tutti gli appassionati degli animali marini, il resort situato nelle Maldive ha messo a disposizione uno stage al fianco di veterinari specializzati per prendersi cura delle tartarughe marine. Il lavoro però non prevede una retribuzione ma “solo” vitto, alloggio e volo pagati.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Θέλεις δωρεάν διακοπές στις Μαλδίβες; Τώρα μπορείς! Στο Coco Palm Dhimo Kolhu θα απολαύσεις δωρεάν χλιδάτες διακοπές στις Μαλδίβες κάνοντας μόνο ένα πράγμα! Ανακάλυψε το στο itravelling.gr (link in bio) ___ . ___ . ___ . ___ . ___ . ___ . __ #itravelling #itravellinggr #maldives #travel #exotictravel #tropical #exotic #exoticisland #summer #vacay #freepass #freeholiday #contest #travelcontent #beach #summertime #instagood #travelgram #travelideas #travelguide #wanderlust #travelmood #traveltheworld #passionpassport #travelpost #luxury #luxuryHotel #resort #nature #cocopalmdhunikolhu

Un post condiviso da itravelling.gr (@itravelling.gr) in data:

Il fortunato prescelto potrà trascorrere due indimenticabili settimane di agosto in uno dei luoghi più belli al mondo. Al futuro lavoratore sarà riservato un elegante bungalow sull’acqua oltre varie attrazioni dell’hotel, come le immersioni con i delfini o una crociera al tramonto.

Per potersi candidare, basterà inviare un video di 3 minuti più una lettera motivazionale. Ci sono solo due requisiti: essere maggiorenni e inviare le domande dal 17 al 31 giugno tramite il sito dell’hotel.

