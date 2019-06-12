Il lavoro dei sogni? E' alle Maldive ed è ideale per gli amanti del mare

Passare due settimane in compagnia di tartarughe marine nel bellissimo panorama delle Maldive: è questo l’ultimo imperdibile annuncio di lavoro per gli amanti degli animali e del mare! L’offerta è stata lanciata dall’hotel quattro stelle Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.

Per tutti gli appassionati degli animali marini, il resort situato nelle Maldive ha messo a disposizione uno stage al fianco di veterinari specializzati per prendersi cura delle tartarughe marine. Il lavoro però non prevede una retribuzione ma “solo” vitto, alloggio e volo pagati.

Il fortunato prescelto potrà trascorrere due indimenticabili settimane di agosto in uno dei luoghi più belli al mondo. Al futuro lavoratore sarà riservato un elegante bungalow sull’acqua oltre varie attrazioni dell’hotel, come le immersioni con i delfini o una crociera al tramonto.

Per potersi candidare, basterà inviare un video di 3 minuti più una lettera motivazionale. Ci sono solo due requisiti: essere maggiorenni e inviare le domande dal 17 al 31 giugno tramite il sito dell’hotel.