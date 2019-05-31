1519056089961
Harry Potter torna in libreria! In arrivo altri 4 libri!

A 12 anni dall’ultimo libro del mago più famoso al mondo, tutti pronti a tornare ad Hogwarts.

J.K. Rowling, l’autrice dei libri di Harry Potter, ha annunciato l’arrivo di nuove storie ambientate ad Hogwarts, la scuola di magia più famosa nel mondo (del cinema!).

Saranno dei brevi racconti in formato digitale, basati sulle lezioni che si sono tenute proprio nella scuola dove il giovane Harry Potter ha mosso i primi passi tra “Divinazione”, “Erbologia” e “Difesa contro le Arti Oscure”.

I primi due e-book, “A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts” e “A Journey Through Potions and Herbology” arriveranno il prossimo 27 giugno.

“A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy” e “A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures”, saranno invece disponibili a giugno 2020.

Tutti gli appassionati del fantastico mondo di Harry Potter stanno già facendo i salti di gioia all'idea tornare nuovamente a Hogwarts. È dal 2007 che i fan aspettano nuove avventure di Potter, ma la Rowling ha già affermato che Harry non sarà neanche nominato nei racconti: si parlerà solo ed esclusivamente delle arti magiche.

