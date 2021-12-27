John Legend buon compleanno

L'artista è nato il  il 28 dicembre 1978

John Legend nella storia: ha completato un “EGOT”, ha vinto cioè un Emmy, un Grammy, un Oscar e un Tony Award

Buon compleanno, John Legend!

L'artista è nato infatti il 28 dicembre 1978 a Springfield. Il suo vero nome è John Roger Stephens. Cantautore, produttore discografico, produttore televisivo, produttore teatrale e personaggio televisivo statunitense, John Legend si è guadagnato un posto nella storia della cultura americana e nelle arti in generale: infatti è il più giovane della storia ad aver messo insieme un “EGOT”, acronimo che negli Stati Uniti sta a significare un artista che è riuscito a vincere un Emmy Award, un Grammy, un premio Oscar e un Tony Award.

Stiamo parlando, nell’ordine, dei premi più importanti per la tv, la musica, il cinema e il teatro.  

Il cantante e musicista statunitense ha collezionato 10 Grammy, un Oscar per la miglior canzone originale “Glory” del film “Selma” e un Tony per l’opera teatrale “Jitney”. «Quando ho iniziato a fare musica era già un sogno poter vincere dei Grammy e avere successo, vendere dischi e fare tour, ma non avrei mai immaginato di vincere un EGOT; anzi, al tempo nemmeno sapevo cosa fosse» ha spiegato dopo aver ricevuto l’Emmy.

Non sono tante le persone riuscite a completare un “EGOT”, se ne contano 15 tra cui Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks e Whoopi Goldberg a cui si sono ora aggiunti Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Weber e John Legend. D'altronde, con un cognome così il buon John non poteva che scrivere la storia!

(Foto Getty Images)

Foto

altre

Video

altri

Webradio

Xmas Radio
 
Traditional Xmas
 
Cool Christmas
 
RMC Hits
 
RMC VIP Lounge
 
Monte Carlo Nights Story
 
Radio Monte Carlo R&B
 
RMC Love Songs
 
RMC Great Artists
 
RMC 80
 
RMC 90
 
RMC Marine
 
RMC Cool
 
RMC New Classics
 
Radio Monte Carlo Acoustic
 
Radio Monte Carlo Voyage Voyage
 
Radio Monte Carlo Disco Funk
 
Romantic Rock
 
RUNNING RADIO
 
RMC Party
 
GYM RADIO
 
rmc
 
Music Star Jovanotti
 
Music Star Tiziano Ferro
 
Music Star Zucchero
 
Music Star Coldplay
 
Music Star Pino Daniele
 
Music Star Giorgia
 
Mina: Ieri Oggi e Domani
 
Music Star Franco Battiato
 
Radio Bau & Co
 
RMC BUDDHA-BAR Monte Carlo / Radio
 
RMC Italia
 

Webradio

altre webradio

Eventi

altri eventi

Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te

RMC-Button-download-app-1602256337574 Scarica l'app

Disponibile su

RMC-Button-download-ios-1565599780899-1567412619510
RMC-Button-download-android-1565599928534-1567412670644
RMC-Button-download-huawei-1612539299900
Cookie Policy

RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO
P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00

Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293