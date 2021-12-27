John Legend buon compleanno

Buon compleanno, John Legend!

L'artista è nato infatti il 28 dicembre 1978 a Springfield. Il suo vero nome è John Roger Stephens. Cantautore, produttore discografico, produttore televisivo, produttore teatrale e personaggio televisivo statunitense, John Legend si è guadagnato un posto nella storia della cultura americana e nelle arti in generale: infatti è il più giovane della storia ad aver messo insieme un “EGOT”, acronimo che negli Stati Uniti sta a significare un artista che è riuscito a vincere un Emmy Award, un Grammy, un premio Oscar e un Tony Award.

Stiamo parlando, nell’ordine, dei premi più importanti per la tv, la musica, il cinema e il teatro.

Il cantante e musicista statunitense ha collezionato 10 Grammy, un Oscar per la miglior canzone originale “Glory” del film “Selma” e un Tony per l’opera teatrale “Jitney”. «Quando ho iniziato a fare musica era già un sogno poter vincere dei Grammy e avere successo, vendere dischi e fare tour, ma non avrei mai immaginato di vincere un EGOT; anzi, al tempo nemmeno sapevo cosa fosse» ha spiegato dopo aver ricevuto l’Emmy.

Non sono tante le persone riuscite a completare un “EGOT”, se ne contano 15 tra cui Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks e Whoopi Goldberg a cui si sono ora aggiunti Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Weber e John Legend. D'altronde, con un cognome così il buon John non poteva che scrivere la storia!

(Foto Getty Images)