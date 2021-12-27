John Legend buon compleanno

27 Dicembre 2021
Buon compleanno, John Legend!
L'artista è nato infatti il 28 dicembre 1978 a Springfield. Il suo vero nome è John Roger Stephens. Cantautore, produttore discografico, produttore televisivo, produttore teatrale e personaggio televisivo statunitense, John Legend si è guadagnato un posto nella storia della cultura americana e nelle arti in generale: infatti è il più giovane della storia ad aver messo insieme un “EGOT”, acronimo che negli Stati Uniti sta a significare un artista che è riuscito a vincere un Emmy Award, un Grammy, un premio Oscar e un Tony Award.
Stiamo parlando, nell’ordine, dei premi più importanti per la tv, la musica, il cinema e il teatro.
Il cantante e musicista statunitense ha collezionato 10 Grammy, un Oscar per la miglior canzone originale “Glory” del film “Selma” e un Tony per l’opera teatrale “Jitney”. «Quando ho iniziato a fare musica era già un sogno poter vincere dei Grammy e avere successo, vendere dischi e fare tour, ma non avrei mai immaginato di vincere un EGOT; anzi, al tempo nemmeno sapevo cosa fosse» ha spiegato dopo aver ricevuto l’Emmy.
Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories. Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air. #EGOT
Non sono tante le persone riuscite a completare un “EGOT”, se ne contano 15 tra cui Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks e Whoopi Goldberg a cui si sono ora aggiunti Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Weber e John Legend. D'altronde, con un cognome così il buon John non poteva che scrivere la storia!
