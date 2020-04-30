Le spettacolari foto del giardino olandese più bello del mondo, deserto

30 Aprile 2020
Anche il Keukenhof, il parco olandese di tulipani considerato il più bello del mondo, questa primavera è rimasto chiuso a causa della pandemia di coronavirus.
Questo splendido giardino fiorito, la cui creazione risale al XV secolo, sorge a Lisse (a circa 35 km da Amsterdam), si estende per 32 ettari di aree verdi ed ospita oltre 7 milioni di fiori da bulbo. Una incredibile varietà di tulipani, giacinti, orchidee, narcisi che, con i loro tripudio di colori e profumi, ogni anno attirano oltre un milione di turisti.
Quest'anno, però, per la prima volta in 71 anni, lo spettacolo della fioritura di primavera è andato in scena senza spettatori. Ad approfittare di questa occasione unica è stato il fotografo Albert Dros, che ha potuto vivere un'esperienza semplicemente indimenticabile, complici le straordinarie condizioni meteo di questo mese di Aprile, particolarmente soleggiato.
Dros ha raccontato: "Fotografare in pieno giorno con il sole forte è stata una sfida. Ho dimenticato la fotografia per un momento: passeggiare lì da soli, con i suoni degli uccelli e l’incredibile odore di tutti questi fiori, è un’esperienza unica. A volte mi sono semplicemente seduto accanto ai fiori e all'acqua, godendo della natura per 30 minuti. È stato un evento magico. L’assenza di persone nel parco mi ha permesso di fotografare percorsi e angoli in modi che normalmente non si riescono a scorgere a causa della folla”.
Ecco alcuni dei meravigliosi scatti che il fotografo ha voluto condividere con il pubblico.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
As a real Dutch man, I am a big fan of our flowers. And as a landscape photographer, I enjoy our beautiful spring each year in which I always find time to photograph the flowers and show the beauty of the Dutch flowers to the whole world. Most of you probably know the world famous Keukenhof, the most beautiful tulip garden in the world. Every year millions of tourists visit this garden. Every year, a hard working crew makes sure the garden looks as good as ever, including this year! . This year is ‘special’. Keukenhof is closed, for the first time in 71 years. But that doesn’t mean there are no flowers. On the contrary; the flowers look incredible and get as much attention and care as always. All the passionate gardeners do their work as they’re used to. Because even without people, nature and the show of the garden goes on. . I’ve been photographing the tulips since forever, mostly on the countryside. I photographed them from all angles you can possibly imagine, but there was one thing that I still wanted to capture one time in my life: Keukenhof without any other people. This seemed impossible, until this year’s April 2020. With the COVID-19 virus keeping everyone at home and tourists away, I knew this was my only chance of making this happen. I contacted Keukenhof explaining what I had in mind and they were so kind to let me photograph the garden for a day. . When I visited the park it looked at its best. Interestingly enough, we have experienced the sunniest April EVER in the Netherlands, making all the flowers pop very fast. Photographing in broad daylight with the strong sun was a challenge. But forget about the photography for a moment: Walking around there all alone, with only the sounds of birds and the incredible smell of all these flowers, is an experience by itself. It was just a magical experience. Having no people in the park allowed me to photograph paths and angles in a certain way that you normally don’t get to see because of the crowds. . This photo series is an initiative from myself and @visitkeukenhof . #flowersofinstagram #flowerpower #keukenhofgardens #keukenhof #flowerphotography #thenetherlands
(Credits photo: Getty)
Foto
Radio Monte Carlo sempre con te
Disponibile su
RMC ITALIA S.P.A.Via Principe Amedeo, 2 — 20121 MILANO P.I. 08745900152 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n° 08745900152 Capitale Sociale: € 1.100.000,00Testata registrata al Tribunale di Milano 11/07/2008 al n. 454 - Lic. SIAE n.167/I/04-293