Le spettacolari foto del giardino olandese più bello del mondo, deserto

Anche il Keukenhof, il parco olandese di tulipani considerato il più bello del mondo, questa primavera è rimasto chiuso a causa della pandemia di coronavirus.

Questo splendido giardino fiorito, la cui creazione risale al XV secolo, sorge a Lisse (a circa 35 km da Amsterdam), si estende per 32 ettari di aree verdi ed ospita oltre 7 milioni di fiori da bulbo. Una incredibile varietà di tulipani, giacinti, orchidee, narcisi che, con i loro tripudio di colori e profumi, ogni anno attirano oltre un milione di turisti.

Quest'anno, però, per la prima volta in 71 anni, lo spettacolo della fioritura di primavera è andato in scena senza spettatori. Ad approfittare di questa occasione unica è stato il fotografo Albert Dros, che ha potuto vivere un'esperienza semplicemente indimenticabile, complici le straordinarie condizioni meteo di questo mese di Aprile, particolarmente soleggiato.

Dros ha raccontato: "Fotografare in pieno giorno con il sole forte è stata una sfida. Ho dimenticato la fotografia per un momento: passeggiare lì da soli, con i suoni degli uccelli e l’incredibile odore di tutti questi fiori, è un’esperienza unica. A volte mi sono semplicemente seduto accanto ai fiori e all'acqua, godendo della natura per 30 minuti. È stato un evento magico. L’assenza di persone nel parco mi ha permesso di fotografare percorsi e angoli in modi che normalmente non si riescono a scorgere a causa della folla”.

Ecco alcuni dei meravigliosi scatti che il fotografo ha voluto condividere con il pubblico.

(Credits photo: Getty)