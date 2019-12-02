William e Kate ai fornelli per beneficenza accanto alla chef Mary Berry

I duchi di Cambridge preparano il pranzo natalizio per alcune associazioni benefiche.

William e Kate ai fornelli per beneficenza accanto alla chef Mary Berry

Kate Middleton e il principe William indossano i grembiuli da cucina per una nobile causa: si preparano a servire un pranzo natalizio ai volontari che trascorrono il Natale nelle mense.

I duchi di Cambridge hanno affiancato la famosa chef Mary Berry nella preparazione di ricette tipiche delle festività. Si tratta di una speciale anteprima che verrà trasmessa dalla BBC e sarà parte dello show televisivo A Berry Royal Christmas. E, ad annunciarlo, sono stati proprio i duchi attraverso il proprio account Instagram.

Oltre ad adoperarsi per assistere nel migliore dei modi la Berry ai fornelli, Kate Middleton e il principe William l'hanno accompagnata anche ad incontrare alcune organizzazioni di beneficenza a cui la coppia reale è particolarmente legata.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Swipe for a taster of what to expect from A Berry Royal Christmas… 1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. 2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. 3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. 4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne Photos by @mattporteous / Kensington Palace

Durante la registrazione del programma, il principe William ha colto l'occasione per ricordare che è stata la sua famiglia a trasmettergli lo spirito di solidarietà verso gli altri. Il loro insegnamento è sempre stato: “siamo molto fortunati, dobbiamo restituire”.

(Credits photo: Getty)

