Freddie Mercury: la foto inedita

E' una foto commovente, quella da poco condivisa su Instagram da una fan di Freddie Mercury, Helen.
L'immagine risale al 13 luglio 1988. Freddie Mercury aveva scoperto da poco di essere malato di AIDS. La fan ricorda ancora perfettamente il momento in cui scattò la foto: «La mia foto in cui tengo stretto Freddie con la mano sul petto è stata scattata il 13 luglio 1988. Noi (due amici e io) eravamo fuori dalla casa di Freddie quando lui è uscito per andare verso una macchina che lo aspettava, con Mary e Peter Straker.
Avevo un disegno incorniciato che avevo fatto di Freddie, Mary e Montserrat Caballe, così l'ho chiamato "Freddie!! Ho un piccolo regalo per te!" Lui si è fermato e ha aspettato, Peter e Mary erano nell'auto. Gli ho porto il disegno e ho quasi dimenticato cosa dire quando i suoi begli occhi hanno guardato nei miei! Aspettò che io parlassi ma mi ero quasi dimenticata come fare!
Credetemi, quegli occhi erano molto più belli e inquietanti di QUALSIASI foto possa mostrare! Alla fine ho detto: “Ho disegnato questo per te!” Lui lo prese e disse: “Oh, adorabile! Super! Hai anche Mary lì". Glielo mostrò attraverso il finestrino della macchina e lei mi sorrise. Ho quindi chiesto se potevo fare una foto con lui e lui ha risposto: “Certo”.
Gli misi una mano sul petto e l'altra dietro e gli chiesi “Ti dispiace se …?”. Lui alzò le sopracciglia scure e gli occhi scintillarono di divertimento mentre rispondeva, “OK!”. Così gli misi una mano sul petto caldo e posai la testa sulla sua spalla. Ho cercato di descrivere come mi sentivo nelle poesie della mia rivista dedicata a Freddie Fairytales Of Yesterday, ma in realtà il sentimento era inesprimibile a parole, era oltre ogni cosa e troppo prossimo alle lacrime. Abbiamo fatto la foto e anche i miei amici la fecero. Lui salì in macchina con un altro “Grazie” e non potei impedire alle lacrime di scorrere mentre salutavo con la mano. Lui voltò sul sedile, per far vedere bene il disegno a Mary, e anche lei fece un cenno di saluto ».
